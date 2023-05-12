April 14
• Sheila Kay Cottrell, 58, London, packer to Danny Ray Hacker, 60, London, disabled
April 17
• Mary Elizabeth Apgar, 65, East Bernstadt, retired to Lester Combs Burkhart, 68, East Bernstadt, retired
• Danielle Renae Mason, 20, London, self employed to Trenton David Osborne, 21, London, self employed
• Marilee Kent Montgomery-Whitis, 42, London, hair stylist to Wesley Lloyd Lyttle, 40, London, bridge inspector
April 20
• Alexis Michelle Gibson, 23, Corbin, server to Trysten Daniel Murphy, 22, Corbin, cook
• Lisa Marie Pecorella, 39, East Bernstadt, business analyst to Scott Kepler Osborne, 44, East Bernstadt, retired
• Paige Elizabeth Ouding, 30, Corbin, homemaker to Charles Raymond Smith II, 42, Corbin, truck driver
• Haley Brianne Ball, 22, London, homemaker to Justin Glenn Buttery, 22, London, Fedex Ground
April 21
• Chelsea Lea Shackleford, 22, London, staff resident to Payton Michael Jones, 22, London, Borden Dairy
• Bridgette Renee Smith, 42, Corbin, paralegal to Howard Oliver Mann, 65, Corbin, attorney
• Taylor Paige Osborne, 24, Somerset, dental hygienist to Robert Blake Asher, 25, Somerset, lineman
• Vanessa Jo Joseph, 31, Corbin, mortuary to Brandon Lee Thompson, 31, London, self employed
April 24
• Melanie Louise Rose, 30, East Bernstadt, server to Robert Dean Robinson, 46, East Bernstadt, contractor
• Sheena Warren Ealy, 61, Manchester, retired to Glenn Ealy, 64, Manchester, truck driver
• Rebecca Jane Salva, 50, London, disabled to David Dwight Holt, 41, London, Holt’s Tree Service
• Susan Kai Jackson, 22, London, hair stylist to Jacob Tyler Hall, 23, London, supervisor
April 25
• Christina Chiker Amaechi, 25, London, retail associate to Chad Allen Mudd Jr., 28, London, dishwasher
April 27
• Louise Valentine, 65, Corbin, retired to Leamon Jones, 85, Corbin, retired
• Madison Taylor Sheppard, 22, London, business development rep to Caleb Scott Wigginton, 27, London, pastor
April 28
• Amy Marie Crawford, 54, London, customer rep to Teddy Ray Gilbert Rush, 55, East Bernstadt, purchasing
• Masyn Christine Mitchell, 21, Gray, KY, receptionist to Nathaniel Lee Smith, 26, London, self employed
