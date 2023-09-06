Aug. 21
• Kama Lee Hill, 51, London, homemaker to Stanley Ray Rains, 55, London, truck driver
• Kaylee Marie Peterson, 23, London, cashier to Joshua Dean Thompson, 28, London, warehouse worker
• Remmington Michael Alexis Patton, 19, London, deputy clerk to Zachariah Thomas Bowling, 20, East Bernstadt, water plant operator
Aug. 24
• Latasha Fay Ross, 31, East Bernstadt, homemaker to Sammy Eugene Johnson, 48, East Bernstadt, truck driver
