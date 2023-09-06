Sentinel logo

Aug. 21

• Kama Lee Hill, 51, London, homemaker to Stanley Ray Rains, 55, London, truck driver

• Kaylee Marie Peterson, 23, London, cashier to Joshua Dean Thompson, 28, London, warehouse worker

• Remmington Michael Alexis Patton, 19, London, deputy clerk to Zachariah Thomas Bowling, 20, East Bernstadt, water plant operator

Aug. 24

• Latasha Fay Ross, 31, East Bernstadt, homemaker to Sammy Eugene Johnson, 48, East Bernstadt, truck driver

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you