Aug. 25
• Whimpy Kaye Ann Harris, 38, London, homemaker to Terry Shannon Wolfe, 41, London, maintenance
• Ruthie Ann Coffing, 73, Covington, IN, retired teacher to Robert Thomas Mann, 78, Covington, IN, retired
• Jaime Nicolle Chaney, 35, London, customer service rep to James Douglas Benge, 38, London, machine operator
• Tabitha Naicol Gray, 21, Corbin, environmental services to Hunter Jack Taylor, 23, Corbin, customer service
• Falguni Patel, 44, Louisville, housewife to Rakesh Patel, 49, London, forklift operator
Aug. 29
• Brittany Kay Chance, 20, Corbin, customer service to Austin Tyler Roundtree, 21, Corbin, customer service
• Mikayla Lynn Marie Proffitt, 25, East Bernstadt, associate to Jared Scott Robert Mosley, 22, Corbin, carpenter
• Mackenzie Paige Smith, 22, Corbin, student to Justin Matthew Jones, 23, Corbin, restaurant manager
• Halie Morgan Trosper, 23, Lily, receptionist to Fredy Edgardo Santos Vega, 29, Lily, construction worker
• Vickie Lynn Earley, 44, Berea, phlebotomist to Matthew David Shackleford, 44, London, accountant
Aug. 30
• Kristen Renea Inman, 28, Corbin, supervisor to David Ross Mitchell, 23, Gray, KY, maintenance
• Bailee Camille Baker, 18, London, student to Jacob Christopher Turner, 20, London, forklift mechanic
• Katerina Faith Sachleben, 29, London, registered nurse to Charles Caiser Joseph, 30, London, factory worker
• Haley Madison Clark, 19, Somerset, unemployed to Dillon Heath Howell, 19, Mulberry, FL, mechanic
• Paula Ann Vest, 60, Corbin, laborer to Richie Marvin Alexander, 56, Corbin, laborer
• Brianne Alyssa Roudabaugh, 23, Lily, associate to Preston Labe Gray, 33, Lily, forklift operator
Aug. 31
• Kayla Nicole Lovins, 36, London, personal assistant to Jacob Wayne Smith, 35, London, machine operator
• Ashleigh Mystik Hubbard, 36, London, optician front desk to Christopher Jorden Fields, 36, London, supervisor
• Regina Renee Fox, 40, Lily, factory worker to Anthony Lane Lipps, 40, Manchester, deli manager
