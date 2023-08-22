Aug. 4
• Sandra Marion Lang, 53, London, unemployed to Travis Maggard, 56, Smilax, KY, disabled
• Jessie Bryana Rapier, 24, Gray, KY, treatment assistant to Corey Blake Robinson, 27, Lily, U.S. Army
• Jessica Dellafaye Campbell, 28, Keavy, homemaker to Shawn Michael Finley, 30, Keavy, unemployed
• Teresita Aligato Hulsey, 72, Erlanger, KY, retired to Raymond Gene Miller, 83, London, retired
Aug. 7
• Yadira Angelica Marie Diaz, 26, London, unemployed to David Matthew Tirado, 27, London, unemployed
• Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez Yanez, 21, Annville, KY, cook to Austin Dudley Gilbert, 22, London, order filler
Aug. 8
• Alisa Danielle Hammock, 30, London, assistant general manager to Lance Jared Dugger, 23, London, roofer
Aug. 9
• Faith Gail Day, 23, London, finance to Tateton Scott Asher, 24, London, technician
• Sabrina Marie Kathleen Rippetoe, 25, London, registered nurse to Zachery Mycal Helton, 26, Bimble, KY, personal contractor
