Sentinel logo

Dec. 16

• Lydia Carlene Tounzen, 30, Old Hickory, Tenn., self employed to James Lawrence Newbold Jr., 45, Old Hickory, Tenn., self employed

Dec. 19

• Samantha Doreen North, 45, Corbin, collections to Delbert Pearl Wayne Smith, 44, Corbin, Old Kern’s Bakery

Dec. 21

• Erica Jordan Guerrero, 20, London, unemployed to Zethel Blaine Jr. Wilson, 22, London, unemployed

• Angela Beth Floyd, 48, London, homemaker to Kenneth Ray Rogers, 47, London, OTR technician

Dec. 22

• Natasha Ann McBee, 28, London, manager to Derek Glen Estep, 28, London, line lead

• Amelia Rose New, 22, London, operator to Joe Garrett Hurt, 24, London, federal security

• Sarah Leann Middleton, 40, East Bernstadt, self employed to Christopher Glenn Miles, 48, East Bernstadt, independent distributor

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you