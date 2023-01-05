Dec. 16
• Lydia Carlene Tounzen, 30, Old Hickory, Tenn., self employed to James Lawrence Newbold Jr., 45, Old Hickory, Tenn., self employed
Dec. 19
• Samantha Doreen North, 45, Corbin, collections to Delbert Pearl Wayne Smith, 44, Corbin, Old Kern’s Bakery
Dec. 21
• Erica Jordan Guerrero, 20, London, unemployed to Zethel Blaine Jr. Wilson, 22, London, unemployed
• Angela Beth Floyd, 48, London, homemaker to Kenneth Ray Rogers, 47, London, OTR technician
Dec. 22
• Natasha Ann McBee, 28, London, manager to Derek Glen Estep, 28, London, line lead
• Amelia Rose New, 22, London, operator to Joe Garrett Hurt, 24, London, federal security
• Sarah Leann Middleton, 40, East Bernstadt, self employed to Christopher Glenn Miles, 48, East Bernstadt, independent distributor
