Dec. 27

Dawn Renee Overbey, 50, London, bookkeeper to Chad Allen Moore, 43, London, self employed

Dec. 28

Marcella Louise Crug, 54, Woodbine, hair dresser to Troy Virgil Mason Jr., 58, Corbin, maintenance manager

