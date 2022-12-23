Dec. 5
• Ashley Nicole Petrey, 39, Corbin, supervisor to Scott Len Turner, 39, Corbin, machine operator
• Kristina Mae Williams, 20, London, peer support to Jakob Donovan Byerly, 24, London, Flowers Bakery
• Kayleigh Jane Smith, 22, London, student to Emily Jane Smith, 22, London, management
Dec. 12
• Linzee Calyn Rollins, 23, Corbin, Gear Up at SLHS, to Dakota Daniel Brewster, 23, Corbin, supervisor
Dec. 14
• Betty Jo Minton, 54, Annville, disabled to Edward Jay Minton, 58, London, disabled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.