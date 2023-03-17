Feb. 27
• Haley McKenzie Whitehead, 38, East Bernstadt, sales person to Jamie Lee Malicoat, 43, East Bernstadt, flooring installer
• Courtlyn Jane Sturgill, 23, Corbin, unemployed to Dustin Ray Tallant, 26, Corbin, metal fabricator
Feb. 28
• April Nicole Holland, 29, London, unemployed to John James Nichols II, 29, London, self employed
Mar. 1
• Thelma Jean Barger, 49, Hyden, CNA to Richard Lee Clark, 54, Hyden, disabled
• Allison Elizabeth Cheek, 25, Lexington, esthetician to James Lavinson Leasvell-Greene, 27, Lexington, real estate agent
• Brandy Nicole Fields, 18, Lily, housewife to Justin Adam Francis, 19, Lily, laborer
Mar. 2
• Brittany Madon Alexander, 37, London, homemaker to Robbie Lynn Goforth, 46, London, receiver
Mar. 3
• Kristy Leann Turner, 31, London, pharmacy technician to Adam Keith Boggs, 36, London, lineman
• Caelin Noel Swafford, 19, Lily, unemployed to Khristian Joe Hunt, 31, Lily, inventory specialist
• Barbara Sue Hoskins, 68, London, retired to Doyle Hoskins, 75, London, retired
Mar. 6
• Melissa Ann Miller, 44, London, registered nurse to Jason Michael Hart, 47, London, self employed
