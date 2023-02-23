Sentinel logo

Jan. 19

• Desarae Dalynn Mora Martin, 18, London, unemployed to Ethan Scott Geen, 18, London, Aisin Automotive

Jan. 20

• Samantha Loretta Cheyanne Fox, 22, London, production to Jonathan Marcus Rigney, 24, Corbin, production

• Carrie Beth Tillery, 58, London, hospitality lead to Ricky Jason Liller, 46, Georgetown, KY, maintenance

Jan. 24

• Madelyn Ann Allen, 19, London, babysitter to Shawn Jimmy Couch, 20, London, road department

Jan. 25

• Deanna Mackenzie Karr, 30, London, registered nurse to Joshua Lee Knight, 31, London, property management

• Bethany Ruth Reynold, 26, London, regional manager to Makayla Pauline Perkins, 22, Williamsburg, KY, manager

Jan. 25

• Bethany Ruth Reynolds 26, London, regional manager to Makayla Pauline Perkins, 22, Williamsburg, manager

Jan. 30

• Sara Lynn Addyson Smith, 18, London, CSR to Justin Alexander Hall, 18, London, CSR

Feb. 2

• Reva Oneal Brown, 47, Corbin, recruiting manager to Christopher Ray Long, 47, Corbin, meat manager

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you