Jan. 19
• Desarae Dalynn Mora Martin, 18, London, unemployed to Ethan Scott Geen, 18, London, Aisin Automotive
Jan. 20
• Samantha Loretta Cheyanne Fox, 22, London, production to Jonathan Marcus Rigney, 24, Corbin, production
• Carrie Beth Tillery, 58, London, hospitality lead to Ricky Jason Liller, 46, Georgetown, KY, maintenance
Jan. 24
• Madelyn Ann Allen, 19, London, babysitter to Shawn Jimmy Couch, 20, London, road department
Jan. 25
• Deanna Mackenzie Karr, 30, London, registered nurse to Joshua Lee Knight, 31, London, property management
• Bethany Ruth Reynold, 26, London, regional manager to Makayla Pauline Perkins, 22, Williamsburg, KY, manager
Jan. 25
• Bethany Ruth Reynolds 26, London, regional manager to Makayla Pauline Perkins, 22, Williamsburg, manager
Jan. 30
• Sara Lynn Addyson Smith, 18, London, CSR to Justin Alexander Hall, 18, London, CSR
Feb. 2
• Reva Oneal Brown, 47, Corbin, recruiting manager to Christopher Ray Long, 47, Corbin, meat manager
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.