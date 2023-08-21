July 25
• Angela Marie McGregor, 22, Corbin, operator to John Tyler Asher, 27, Corbin, shift leader
• Leah Kay Sizemore, 33, Corbin, unemployed to Christian McKenzie Smith, 28, LaFollette, TN, equipment operator
Aug. 1
• Lexus Skye Doyle, 27, London, student to Brandon Michael Thompson, 45, London, electrician
• Nikki Sue Humfleet, 32, Lily, assistant manager to Joshua Lee Sulfridge, 24, Williamsburg, KY, truck driver
• Makayla Jalynn Brock, 21, London, assistant to Austin Tanner Payne, 22, London, sales
• Pamela Ellen Chance, 45, London, receiving clerk to Pedro Alexandro Luevanos, 25, London, lineman
Aug. 2
• Yaritza Campos Garcia, 24, London, homemaker to Raul Reyes Mata, 33, London, server
• Vanessa Brooke Mathis, 22, London, unemployed to Justin Tyler Smith, 23, London, self employed
Aug. 3
• Kendra Skyler Leigh Ann Leger, 29, London, cashier to Brandon Allen Stewart, 37, London, landscaping
• Lea Nacional Barclay, 44, London, homemaker to Earnest Stevie Hurst, 67, London, truck driver
