July 25

• Angela Marie McGregor, 22, Corbin, operator to John Tyler Asher, 27, Corbin, shift leader

• Leah Kay Sizemore, 33, Corbin, unemployed to Christian McKenzie Smith, 28, LaFollette, TN, equipment operator

Aug. 1

• Lexus Skye Doyle, 27, London, student to Brandon Michael Thompson, 45, London, electrician

• Nikki Sue Humfleet, 32, Lily, assistant manager to Joshua Lee Sulfridge, 24, Williamsburg, KY, truck driver

• Makayla Jalynn Brock, 21, London, assistant to Austin Tanner Payne, 22, London, sales

• Pamela Ellen Chance, 45, London, receiving clerk to Pedro Alexandro Luevanos, 25, London, lineman

Aug. 2

• Yaritza Campos Garcia, 24, London, homemaker to Raul Reyes Mata, 33, London, server

• Vanessa Brooke Mathis, 22, London, unemployed to Justin Tyler Smith, 23, London, self employed

Aug. 3

• Kendra Skyler Leigh Ann Leger, 29, London, cashier to Brandon Allen Stewart, 37, London, landscaping

• Lea Nacional Barclay, 44, London, homemaker to Earnest Stevie Hurst, 67, London, truck driver

