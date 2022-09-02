Sentinel logo

July 26

• Hannah Brooke Baker, 24, London, X-ray technician to Brandon Keith Record, 25, London, student

• Valarye Brooke Patton, 35, London, CSR to Justin Murray Justice, 37, London, farm yard tech

• Haley Brooke Stewart, 22, London, CMA to Jason Trevor Montgomery, 23, Tyner, KY, state trooper

July 29

• Rhonda Jean Sams, 24, Williamsburg, KY, unemployed to Donald Andrew Keltner, 23, Williamsburg, KY, contractor

Aug. 1

• Janie Louise Hutchcraft, 56, London, disabled to Rodney Wayne Ray, 54, London, truck driver

• Geneva Sue Chadwick, 60, Lily, housewife to Denny Robinson, 65, Lily, disabled

• Chloe Kathryn Ingle, 22, Hazard, KY, education teacher to Andrew Preston Carter, 23, Hazard, KY, student

Aug. 2

• Hannah Nicole Hacker, 25, London, customer service agent to Jordan Andrew Hacker, 34, London, courier

Aug. 5

• Bridgette Ashley Philpot, 28, London, factory worker to Rikki Diamond Walden, 29, East Bernstadt, recovery tech

• Amanda Clay Webb, 37, London, speech pathologist to Seth Wayne Swafford, 23, London, self employed

• Regina Lynn Douglas, 61, Jellico, TN, nurse technician to Douglas Enoch Williams, 67, Keavy, retired

Aug. 8

• Cristen Fay Bingham, 19, London, unemployed to Mitchell Alexander Vaughn, 22, Corbin, military

• Nidhi Bharatbhal Patel, 23, Lexington, manager to Harshilkumar Narendrabhai Patel, 24, Corbin, manager

• Wilma Jean Fouts, 65, Tyner, KY, retired to Gary Michael Elza, 65, London, Elza Tire owner

• Kaitlyn Breanne Mills, 22, East London, unemployed to Jacob Shelby Reid, 26, East London, IT professional

Aug. 9

• Stacy Danielle Burton, 35, Gray, KY, mail carrier to Brandon David Stokes, 38, London, CSX

Aug. 10

• Amber Brooke Hensley, 21, London, CSR to James Michael Jones, 23, London, body technician

• Amy Lynn Haan, 21, East Bernstadt, CNA to Jonathan Tyler Frye, 22, Corbin, truck driver

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you