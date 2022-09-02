July 26
• Hannah Brooke Baker, 24, London, X-ray technician to Brandon Keith Record, 25, London, student
• Valarye Brooke Patton, 35, London, CSR to Justin Murray Justice, 37, London, farm yard tech
• Haley Brooke Stewart, 22, London, CMA to Jason Trevor Montgomery, 23, Tyner, KY, state trooper
July 29
• Rhonda Jean Sams, 24, Williamsburg, KY, unemployed to Donald Andrew Keltner, 23, Williamsburg, KY, contractor
Aug. 1
• Janie Louise Hutchcraft, 56, London, disabled to Rodney Wayne Ray, 54, London, truck driver
• Geneva Sue Chadwick, 60, Lily, housewife to Denny Robinson, 65, Lily, disabled
• Chloe Kathryn Ingle, 22, Hazard, KY, education teacher to Andrew Preston Carter, 23, Hazard, KY, student
Aug. 2
• Hannah Nicole Hacker, 25, London, customer service agent to Jordan Andrew Hacker, 34, London, courier
Aug. 5
• Bridgette Ashley Philpot, 28, London, factory worker to Rikki Diamond Walden, 29, East Bernstadt, recovery tech
• Amanda Clay Webb, 37, London, speech pathologist to Seth Wayne Swafford, 23, London, self employed
• Regina Lynn Douglas, 61, Jellico, TN, nurse technician to Douglas Enoch Williams, 67, Keavy, retired
Aug. 8
• Cristen Fay Bingham, 19, London, unemployed to Mitchell Alexander Vaughn, 22, Corbin, military
• Nidhi Bharatbhal Patel, 23, Lexington, manager to Harshilkumar Narendrabhai Patel, 24, Corbin, manager
• Wilma Jean Fouts, 65, Tyner, KY, retired to Gary Michael Elza, 65, London, Elza Tire owner
• Kaitlyn Breanne Mills, 22, East London, unemployed to Jacob Shelby Reid, 26, East London, IT professional
Aug. 9
• Stacy Danielle Burton, 35, Gray, KY, mail carrier to Brandon David Stokes, 38, London, CSX
Aug. 10
• Amber Brooke Hensley, 21, London, CSR to James Michael Jones, 23, London, body technician
• Amy Lynn Haan, 21, East Bernstadt, CNA to Jonathan Tyler Frye, 22, Corbin, truck driver
