June 16
• Carlee Elizabeth Pingleton, 30, Corbin, nurse practitioner to Tanner Michael Chaney, 28, London, teacher
• Morgan Michelle Collier, 26, London, housewife to Tyler Austin Herron, 30, London, warehouse associate
• Tonya Kaye Simpson, 34, London, Walmart bakery to Jerry Ryan Ingram, 39, London, machine operator
• Sarah Jane Martin, 50, London, teacher to James Christopher Elza, 51, London, self employed
• Brenda Sue Asher, 44, London, CSR to Dennis Ray Cox, 45, London, machine operator
June 19
• Taylor Brooke Davis, 29, Corbin, debt collector to Jaden Andrew Rice, 30, Corbin, production technician
June 22
• Shawntaya Marie Craft, 25, London, teacher to Hunter Mitchell House, 26, London, teacher
