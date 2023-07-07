Sentinel logo

June 16

• Carlee Elizabeth Pingleton, 30, Corbin, nurse practitioner to Tanner Michael Chaney, 28, London, teacher

• Morgan Michelle Collier, 26, London, housewife to Tyler Austin Herron, 30, London, warehouse associate

• Tonya Kaye Simpson, 34, London, Walmart bakery to Jerry Ryan Ingram, 39, London, machine operator

• Sarah Jane Martin, 50, London, teacher to James Christopher Elza, 51, London, self employed

• Brenda Sue Asher, 44, London, CSR to Dennis Ray Cox, 45, London, machine operator

June 19

• Taylor Brooke Davis, 29, Corbin, debt collector to Jaden Andrew Rice, 30, Corbin, production technician

June 22

• Shawntaya Marie Craft, 25, London, teacher to Hunter Mitchell House, 26, London, teacher

