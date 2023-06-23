Sentinel logo

June 2

• Carla Celen Moore, 55, London, clerk to Garon Dion Searcey, 53, London, maintenance

• Monica Marie Roark, 44, London, homemaker to Shawn Allen Jackson, 45, London, truck loader

• Lois Fay Kidwell, 68, Carlisle, KY, homemaker to Johnny Ray Baker, 70, London, disabled

June 5

• Lisa Diane Rainwater, 55, Keavy, disabled to Robert Lee Rainwater, 55, Keavy, disabled

June 6

• Ashley Lynn Collins, 34, Lily, secretary to William Shawn Abbott, 49, Lily, owner/operator

June 7

• Skyla Mckenzie King, 27, London, teacher to Michael Austin Rader, 27, London, financial analyst

• Tara Lynn Grizzell, 51, London, store manager to David Aaron Elliott, 33, London, tree trimmer

