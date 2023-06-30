June 9
• Erin Elizabeth Cushman, 23, London, bakery clerk to Cameron Alexis Taylor Brown, 26, London, child and family interventionist
• Amy Jeanette Price, 41, Middleton, WI, Patient Coordinator to Matthew Raymond Earll, 51, Middleton, WI, deputy sheriff
• Laura Lucille Goetze, 37, Dunlap, TN, self employed to Jeishbau Pimentel, 36, Dunlap, TN, truck driver
• Felicia Gay, 35, London, general worker to Richard Todd Johnson, 26, East Bernstadt, forklift driver
June 13
• Courtney Pearl McQueen, 40, London, homemaker to Charles Edwin Huff II, 35, London, truck driver
June 15
• Cheyenne Quinn Minis, 21, LaVergne, TN, associate to Trae Xavier Kitchens, 22, LaVergne, TN, unemployed
• Amy Lee Reece, 43, London, teacher to Jay Eric Hammon, 51, London, insurance agent
• Erica Lee Fernandez, 35, Trenton, MI, bartender to Shawn Lewis Shanaver, 33, Trenton, MI, mechanic
• Luis Angel Acosta Cabrera, 29, Lily, call center representative to Ryan Michael Baker, 27, Lily, call center representative
