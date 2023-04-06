Sentinel logo

Mar. 14

• Sherri Ann Bush, 42, Somerset, retail sales to Derek Nathaniel Morguson, 34, Corbin, stave rep

• Caitlyn Olivia Campbell, 21, Corbin, CNA to Matthew Charles Proffitt, 22, Corbin, assistant store manager

Mar. 15

• Reagan Cassidy Sizemore, 27, Corbin, office manager to Devin Montana Rutherford, 27, Corbin, HAVC journeyman

Mar. 16

• Christina Elizabeth Debrie Smith, 38, London, factory worker to Nathan Troy Chance, 43, London, factory worker

Mar. 17

• Brittany Nicole Frazier, 19, East Bernstadt, hostess to Austin Joseph Lee Woods, 19, London, London Pest Control

• Jessie Christine Miller, 77, London, retired to Troy Davis, 76, Corbin, retired

Mar. 20

• Melissa Ann Wilson, 44, London, general manager to Jon Eric Ferrell, 44, London, driver

• Eugenia Lynn Bores, 41, Keavy, restaurant manager to Jason Scott Whitworth, 37, Keavy, case packer

• Brittany Lynn Rainwater, 24, London, unemployed to Austin Paul Brown, 25, London, Flowers Bakery

• Anita Irene House Begley, 65, London, retired to Michael Don Prichard, 68, London, retired

Mar. 22

• Kambrie Devaughn Collier, 20, London, student to Noah Winston Creech, 21, East Bernstadt, Walmart DC

