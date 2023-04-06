Mar. 14
• Sherri Ann Bush, 42, Somerset, retail sales to Derek Nathaniel Morguson, 34, Corbin, stave rep
• Caitlyn Olivia Campbell, 21, Corbin, CNA to Matthew Charles Proffitt, 22, Corbin, assistant store manager
Mar. 15
• Reagan Cassidy Sizemore, 27, Corbin, office manager to Devin Montana Rutherford, 27, Corbin, HAVC journeyman
Mar. 16
• Christina Elizabeth Debrie Smith, 38, London, factory worker to Nathan Troy Chance, 43, London, factory worker
Mar. 17
• Brittany Nicole Frazier, 19, East Bernstadt, hostess to Austin Joseph Lee Woods, 19, London, London Pest Control
• Jessie Christine Miller, 77, London, retired to Troy Davis, 76, Corbin, retired
Mar. 20
• Melissa Ann Wilson, 44, London, general manager to Jon Eric Ferrell, 44, London, driver
• Eugenia Lynn Bores, 41, Keavy, restaurant manager to Jason Scott Whitworth, 37, Keavy, case packer
• Brittany Lynn Rainwater, 24, London, unemployed to Austin Paul Brown, 25, London, Flowers Bakery
• Anita Irene House Begley, 65, London, retired to Michael Don Prichard, 68, London, retired
Mar. 22
• Kambrie Devaughn Collier, 20, London, student to Noah Winston Creech, 21, East Bernstadt, Walmart DC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.