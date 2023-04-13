Mar. 24
• Harley Lachelle Taylor, 23, Manchester, pharmacy tech to Austin Blake Taylor, 24, Manchester, grocery receiver
Mar. 27
• Joyce Nicole Nantz, 41, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Phillip Chase Conley, 34, London, self employed
• Misty Dawn Hubbard, 23, London, unemployed to Kyle Logan Campbell, 28, London, mechanic
• Jennifer Renee Hamblin, 48, McKee, nurse practitioner to Christopher Alan Thompson, 48, London, retired
• Brandi Kaitlyn Mills, 24, Corbin, teacher to Jason Eric Bowling, 24, Corbin, medical technologist
Mar. 29
• Mikayla Camille Deaton, 24, London, referral coordinator to Tyler Stephen Vandeventer, 27, London, loan officer
Mar. 30
• Tiffani Dawn Gabbard, 41, London, secretary to Mark Allen Hoogereen, 51, London, metal worker
• Linda Napier, 69, Stinnett, KY, retired to Harold Dean Bates, 74, London, retired
Mar. 31
• Nicole Ann Simon, 45, Richmond, waitress to Elbert Kevin Boggs, 48, London, farmer
