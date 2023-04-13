Sentinel logo

Mar. 24

• Harley Lachelle Taylor, 23, Manchester, pharmacy tech to Austin Blake Taylor, 24, Manchester, grocery receiver

Mar. 27

• Joyce Nicole Nantz, 41, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Phillip Chase Conley, 34, London, self employed

• Misty Dawn Hubbard, 23, London, unemployed to Kyle Logan Campbell, 28, London, mechanic

• Jennifer Renee Hamblin, 48, McKee, nurse practitioner to Christopher Alan Thompson, 48, London, retired

• Brandi Kaitlyn Mills, 24, Corbin, teacher to Jason Eric Bowling, 24, Corbin, medical technologist

Mar. 29

• Mikayla Camille Deaton, 24, London, referral coordinator to Tyler Stephen Vandeventer, 27, London, loan officer

Mar. 30

• Tiffani Dawn Gabbard, 41, London, secretary to Mark Allen Hoogereen, 51, London, metal worker

• Linda Napier, 69, Stinnett, KY, retired to Harold Dean Bates, 74, London, retired

Mar. 31

• Nicole Ann Simon, 45, Richmond, waitress to Elbert Kevin Boggs, 48, London, farmer

