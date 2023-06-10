May 10
• Bailey Elaine Martin, 22, London, student to William Chandler Ball, 23, East Bernstadt, HVAC technician
• Caitlyn Marie Sparks, 18, Corbin, manager to Caleb Brent House, 18, London, team member
May 11
• Melissa Anne Greer, 58, London, customer service to Jack Aaron Cornett, 55, London, customer service
• Ashley Lauren McCowan, 26, London, occupational therapist to Nathan Zachary Grills, 34, London, physical therapist
May 12
• Ramona Faith Beerbower, 19, Beaverton, MI, unemployed to Robert Lyle Keller, 55, Harrison, MI., fireman
• Brooklyn Cheyenne Lowe, 22, Gray, KY, unemployed to Justin Tyler Wilder, 27, London, WB Transport
• Cindy Ann White, 21, London, stay at home mom to Ace Henderson Jones, 23, London, Sazerac Cumberland Cooperage
May 15
• Johanna Imajean Byerly, 23, London, BDC representative to Benjamin Chase Nunley, 26, London, Soelberg Industries
May 17
• Emily Lynnette Flowers, 20, London, CMA to Eric Louis Johnson, 23, Corbin, Fedex
May 18
• Evelyn Marie Doree, 28, London, disabled to Tommie James Sizemore, 24, London, delivery driver
May 19
• Merrie Elizabeth Daly, 32, London, patient access to Stephen Edward Walker, 36, London, deputy sheriff
• Stephanie Danielle Haymaker, 48, London, realtor to Bobby Joe Scott, 51, London, contractor
• Bailey Morgan Huff, 21, Booneville, KY, student to Corey Tyler Creech, 22, Booneville, KY, lineman
• Claira Beth Lewis, 22, Corbin, receptionist to Joseph Adam Williams, 24, Corbin, receptionist
May 22
• Hannah Ruth Hale, 26, Cortland, NY, teacher to Brian Sage Ordway, 25, Cortland, NY, factory worker
• Pauline Howard, 62, London, transaction processor III to Ricky Joe Westerfield, 63, London, truck driver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.