May 10

• Bailey Elaine Martin, 22, London, student to William Chandler Ball, 23, East Bernstadt, HVAC technician

• Caitlyn Marie Sparks, 18, Corbin, manager to Caleb Brent House, 18, London, team member

May 11

• Melissa Anne Greer, 58, London, customer service to Jack Aaron Cornett, 55, London, customer service

• Ashley Lauren McCowan, 26, London, occupational therapist to Nathan Zachary Grills, 34, London, physical therapist

May 12

• Ramona Faith Beerbower, 19, Beaverton, MI, unemployed to Robert Lyle Keller, 55, Harrison, MI., fireman

• Brooklyn Cheyenne Lowe, 22, Gray, KY, unemployed to Justin Tyler Wilder, 27, London, WB Transport

• Cindy Ann White, 21, London, stay at home mom to Ace Henderson Jones, 23, London, Sazerac Cumberland Cooperage

May 15

• Johanna Imajean Byerly, 23, London, BDC representative to Benjamin Chase Nunley, 26, London, Soelberg Industries

May 17

• Emily Lynnette Flowers, 20, London, CMA to Eric Louis Johnson, 23, Corbin, Fedex

May 18

• Evelyn Marie Doree, 28, London, disabled to Tommie James Sizemore, 24, London, delivery driver

May 19

• Merrie Elizabeth Daly, 32, London, patient access to Stephen Edward Walker, 36, London, deputy sheriff

• Stephanie Danielle Haymaker, 48, London, realtor to Bobby Joe Scott, 51, London, contractor

• Bailey Morgan Huff, 21, Booneville, KY, student to Corey Tyler Creech, 22, Booneville, KY, lineman

• Claira Beth Lewis, 22, Corbin, receptionist to Joseph Adam Williams, 24, Corbin, receptionist

May 22

• Hannah Ruth Hale, 26, Cortland, NY, teacher to Brian Sage Ordway, 25, Cortland, NY, factory worker

• Pauline Howard, 62, London, transaction processor III to Ricky Joe Westerfield, 63, London, truck driver

