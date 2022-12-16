Nov. 23
• Mabel Charlene Mounts, 44, London, disabled to Roy Lee Henson, 50, East Bernstadt, self employed
Nov. 28
• Jocelyn Aiko Moreno Cabrera, 24, London, cashier to Nathaniel Vernon Messer, 35, Woolum, KY, firefighter
• Annetta Combs, 73, Corbin, housewife to Danny Ray Bishop, 67, London, retired
• Whitney Nicole McCowan, 26, London, physical therapist to Noah James Peyman, 26, London, plumber
Nov. 30
• Bailee Renee O’Kuma, 23, Corbin, self employed to Dylan Michael Joseph Brock, 24, Corbin, construction
• Patsy Ann Smith, 34, London, factory worker to Nathan Lee Gadd, 41, London, grocery lead
• Liz Hernandez, 41, Stanford, KY, homemaker to Luis Alfonso Saenz, 57, Stanford, KY, roofer
Dec. 2
• Tammy Jo Bowling, 53, London, laborer to Billy Glenn Coleman, 45, London, auto body repair
Dec. 5
• Deborah Lee Miller, 62, London, CPA to Charles Lee Barton, 69, Barbourville, retired
• Crystal Ann Campbell, 36, East Bernstadt, medical records to Rufus Harold Rogers, 34, East Bernstadt, truck driver
• Ashley Alexia Napier, 18, Corbin, unemployed to Thomas Austin Gabbard, 26, East Bernstadt, Fed-Ex
Dec. 7
• Courtney Cheyenne Bowling, 21, Corbin, unemployed to Alex Ryan Hutton, 24, Corbin, merchandiser
Dec. 8
• Ashley Nicole Sizemore, 31, London, medical assistant to Charles Lambert Miller Jr., 31, London, supervisor
