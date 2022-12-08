Nov. 9
• Linda Gail Harris, 47, London, disabled to William Morgan Branstutter, 47, London, disabled
Nov. 10
• Carolyn Faye Hartsock, 45, London, housekeeper to James Anthony Martin, 40, London, maintenance
• Kayla Marie Couch, 32, Lily, data entry to Joshua Grey Benton, 33, Lily, factory worker
Nov. 16
• Kari Beth Roark, 27, Jackson, KY, physician assistant to Austin Bryan Vergne, 25, London, project engineer
• Shelly Norma Mary Mae Williams, 41, Manchester, resident associate to John Russell Halcomb, 43, London, veteran
• Dilcia Florydalmi Rodriquez, 34, London, factory worker to Julio Armando Funes Amaya, 33, London, factory worker
• Michelle Mays, 50, London, accountant to Kenneth Wayne Neeley, 47, London, mechanic
• Kendra Marie Curnutt, 24, Williamsburg, factory worker to Vincent Ray Gambrel Clark, 27, Williamsburg, factory worker
Nov. 17
• Kimberly Santana Rucker, 28, Corbin, student to Dakota Blake Gabbard, 24, Corbin, factory worker
• Bobbi Jo Simpson, 42, London, registered nurse to Michael Zhang, 30, London, physician
Nov. 18
• Debbie Ann Tamblin, 65, Williamsburg, food service director to Homer Lee Collins, 77, Williamsburg, farmer
• Morgan Kendall McNew, 22, Keavy, teacher to Tyler Wayne Smith, 21, Corbin, cook
• Bridgette Nicole Feltner, 41, Corbin, preschool teacher to Matthew Marcos Larke, 39, Corbin, quality specialist
Nov. 21
• Wendy Michelle Sizemore, 47, Oneida, KY, unemployed to Donald Conrad Burns, 46, Morehead, KY, dye maintenance technician
• Lena Sue Ward, 60, London, retired to Michael Miller, 66, Rowdy, KY, Social Security
• Grace Victoria Scott, 21, Corbin, bank teller to Jacob Landon Young, 22, London, order filler
• Emily Paige Brown, 27, Lily, research analyst to Jimmy Ray Garland II, 27, Lily, pharmacist
Nov. 22
• Makara Jaden Pritchard, 23, London, social worker to Connor Ray Ridings, 25, London, military
Nov. 23
• Kendra Elizabeth Irwin, 24, London, teacher to Chance Clayton Smith, 23, Stamping Ground, KY, service technician
• River Jordan Moore, 19, London, unemployed to Austin Napier, 21, London, detailer
