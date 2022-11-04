Oct. 6
• Heather Leeann Hubbard, 30, London, resident associate to Daniel Dewayne Reed, 35, London, Sheriff's deputy
• Kandy Marie Allen, 22, London, crew member to Bradley James Greeson, 34, London, crew member
• Brittney Leeann Sanchez, 32, London, housewife to Dustin Wayne Stokes, 31, Corbin, granite installer
Oct. 7
• Brittny Renee Cox, 33, Lily, front desk clerk to Douglas Lloyd Musgrove, 32, Lily, factory worker
• Melissa Renee Scott, 33, London, fork truck operator to Paul Stephen Johnson, 52, London, maintenance worker
• Beverly Renee Whisman, 45, Wooton, KY, self employed to Kevin Earl Whitaker, 35, Wooton, KY, self employed
Oct. 10
• Jill Renee Meadows, 50, London, regional director to Michael Dale Combs, 35, London, press room operator
• Destiny Abigail Paynter, 18, London, care giver to Joshua Thomas Nelson, 18, London, unemployed
• Allison Mackenzie Smith, 26, London, retail manager to Adam Grant Smith, 31, London, apprentice optician
• Katlyn Rebecca Ann Estep, 19, East Bernstadt, stocker to Cameron Traye Whittimore, 20, Annville, slotter
Oct. 11
• Katelynn Grace Mansfield, 19, Corbin, unemployed to Christopher Herman Nelson, 21, London, self tower work
Oct. 12
• Frances Witt, 65, Keavy, retired to Samuel Guy Witt, 68, Keavy, retired
• Brianna Nicole Houston, 21, East Bernstadt, R.N. to Zachary Lowell Bingham, 22, Tyner, KY, lineman
Oct. 13
• Cherri Michelle Hiner, 49, Corbin, unemployed to Joseph Allen Buck, 43, Corbin, Walmart stocker
• Kelli Jerita Caudill, 41, London, registered nurse to Homer Lee Swafford, 19, London, car salesman
• Leslie Paige Dixon, 22, London, representative to Christopher Andrew Foley, 23, London, lineman
Oct. 14
• Debbie Denise Cunagin, 47, London, sales to Brett Justin Brock, 38, London, communications
• Sally Rebecca Arnold, 28, London, teacher to Hunter Keith Jervis, 29, London, manager
• Emilee Alexis Pavone, 18, London, package handler to Kaleb Dewey Gibbons, 20, London, mechanic
• Madison Leeann Calebs, 20, Corbin, secretary to James Austin Proffitt, 20, Corbin, salesman
• Angela Michelle Brewer, 43, London, executive director to Ashlee Shain Gabbard, 45, London, Laurel County Road Department
Oct. 17
• Alexis Paige Brock, 20, London, unemployed to Dylan Hunter Bargo, 21, London, military
• Tammy Sue Bargo, 46, Corbin, nurse to Mark Anthony Prater, 50, London, nurse
• Ashley Rose Smith, 34, London, case manager to Kevin Ray Minton, 47, London, maintenance
