Oct. 18
• Briana Rose Lockhart, 22, Corbin, CSR to Timothy Shawn Helton, 20, Corbin, mechanic
• Allyson Elizabeth Phillips, 20, London, stocker to Drew Michael Bennett, 28, London, general laborer
Oct. 19
• Moira Alise Garland, 22, Lily, unemployed to Justin Michael Cloyd, 24, Lily, lake foreman
• Lindsey Beth Lawson, 32, Corbin, accountant to Matthew Todd Farler, 39, Keavy, contractor
• Patience Valerie Rose Robinson, 21, East Bernstadt, factory worker to Jason Dewayne Frazier, 40, East Bernstadt, factory worker
Oct. 20
• Sarah Elizabeth Wilson, 17, Corbin, barista to Colton Charles Wombles, 19, Cecilia, KY, low volt technician
• Kaylie Alexis Baker, 20, Keavy, CNA to Logan Daniel Martin, 24, Keavy, lineman
• Brandi Michelle Philpot, 31, Manchester, unemployed to David Truman Murphy, 43, Manchester, unemployed
• Casey Danyal Hammack, 30, London, CSR to Jordan Dean Price-oen, 35, London, IT manager
Oct. 21
• Sydney Gabrielle Jones, 25, Apopka, FL, student to Mamdouh Rasem Nakada, 29, Apopka, FL, R.N.
• Hailey Jean Begley, 21, London, crew member to James Austin Bailey, 28, London, unemployed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.