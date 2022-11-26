Oct. 25
• Linda Michelle Scheel, 60, London, SRNA to Dennis Ray Witt, 56, London, mechanic
Oct. 27
• Ashley Francis Roark, 28, Lily, office manager to James Robert Wagers, 39, Lily, factory worker
• Kayla Amber Nichole Evans, 36, London, warranty manager to Shane Anthony Carter, 36, London, truck driver
Oct. 28
• Joanna Marie Miquez, 23, Georgetown, IN, manager to Jesse Wayne Evans, 24, London, Army active duty
• Ashton Michelle Craig, 36, East Bernstadt, mail prep to Stacy Ray Vandeventer, 39, London, lineman
Oct. 31
• Ashleigh Elizabeth Gray, 42, London, CSA to Clifton Matt Parker, 44, London, electrician
Nov. 1
• Brenda Gail Evans, 62, Manchester, unemployed to Clayton Hacker, 63, Manchester, retired
Nov. 3
• Mikayla Rhea Cornett, 25, Lily, Maximus to Michael Blaine Allen, 24, Lily, security
• Rhonda Barton Wilson, 71, Corbin, disabled to Kerry Michael Barnes, 67, Keavy, warehouse worker
• Deavon Renee Cockrell, 28, London, homemaker to Brandon Eugene Gentry, 35, London, laborer
• Lauren Faye Stokes, 23, London, teacher to Zachary Lynn Culver, 27, Williamsburg, physical therapist
Nov. 4
• Renea Jean Allen, 42, London, peer support to Calvin Mitchell, 52, London, mechanic
• Mackenzie Marie Manning, 23, Keavy, homemaker to Noah Patrick Sears, 20, Keavy, laborer
Nov. 7
• Gabriella Danielle Rains, 31, London, housewife to Stephen S. Walker, 59, London, trooper
