Oct. 25

• Linda Michelle Scheel, 60, London, SRNA to Dennis Ray Witt, 56, London, mechanic

Oct. 27

• Ashley Francis Roark, 28, Lily, office manager to James Robert Wagers, 39, Lily, factory worker

• Kayla Amber Nichole Evans, 36, London, warranty manager to Shane Anthony Carter, 36, London, truck driver

Oct. 28

• Joanna Marie Miquez, 23, Georgetown, IN, manager to Jesse Wayne Evans, 24, London, Army active duty

• Ashton Michelle Craig, 36, East Bernstadt, mail prep to Stacy Ray Vandeventer, 39, London, lineman

Oct. 31

• Ashleigh Elizabeth Gray, 42, London, CSA to Clifton Matt Parker, 44, London, electrician

Nov. 1

• Brenda Gail Evans, 62, Manchester, unemployed to Clayton Hacker, 63, Manchester, retired

Nov. 3

• Mikayla Rhea Cornett, 25, Lily, Maximus to Michael Blaine Allen, 24, Lily, security

• Rhonda Barton Wilson, 71, Corbin, disabled to Kerry Michael Barnes, 67, Keavy, warehouse worker

• Deavon Renee Cockrell, 28, London, homemaker to Brandon Eugene Gentry, 35, London, laborer

• Lauren Faye Stokes, 23, London, teacher to Zachary Lynn Culver, 27, Williamsburg, physical therapist

Nov. 4

• Renea Jean Allen, 42, London, peer support to Calvin Mitchell, 52, London, mechanic

• Mackenzie Marie Manning, 23, Keavy, homemaker to Noah Patrick Sears, 20, Keavy, laborer

Nov. 7

• Gabriella Danielle Rains, 31, London, housewife to Stephen S. Walker, 59, London, trooper

