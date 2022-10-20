Sept. 26
• Kimberly Lynn Lunsford, 25, Manchester, pharmacy tech to Tyler Brady Boffo, 29, London, pharmacy tech
• Hannah Leeann Davis, 23, London, stay-at-home mom to Dylan Scott Meade, 24, London, factory worker
• Angela Michelle Gregory, 42, London, nurse to Danny Ray Pittman, 51, London, truck driver
• Keely Jaree Mullins, 23, London, collector to Peyton Ross Stewart, 23, London, warehouse associate
Sept. 27
• Sharon Gail Hacker, 64, London, Flowers Bakery to Eugene Mitchell Hornbeck, 73, London, retired
• Melisa Sue Goins, 48, Manchester, Senture to Deon Wayne McCulley, 43, East Bernstadt, electrician
Sept. 29
• Chassity Dawn Franklin, 36, London, nurse to Ronnie Keith Hale, 51, London, sales representative
• Makenzie Yvonne Turner, 19, Corbin, unemployed to Tristen Tyler Cook, 22, Corbin, computer tech
• Ashley Danielle Trosper, 37, London, KMA to Logan Clay Powell, 45, London, Rockstar
• Alexis Nicole Carter, 22, London, bank teller to Tad Allen Barton, 24, London, vehicle hauler
Sept. 30
• Sonya Ann Fraley, 40, London, housewife to Jeffrey Adam Lewis, 38, London, contractor
• Jennifer Nicole Smith, 35, East Bernstadt, student to Jimmy Dale Burkhart, 25, London, student
Oct. 3
• Brandie Kay Killion, 23, East Bernstadt, quality control clerk to Derek Lee Sutton, 30, East Bernstadt, customer service
• Ciara Jade Reynolds-Day, 27, East Bernstadt, nurse to Jared Joseph Daniel Kennedy, 31, London, firefighter
• Mariah Beth Honeycutt, 20, Hinkle, KY, orthodontist assistant to Brandy Parker Oickard, 20, London, Walmart DC
• Samantha Darlene Riley, 35, London, housekeeper to David Arnuflo Cruz, 52, London, masonry
• Lori Ann Topmiller-Smith, 51, London, auditor to Damian Adam Spicer, 46, London, truck driver
Oct. 4
• Brenda Lee Dempsey, 48, London, disabled to Jimmy Dewayne Rice, 62, London, retired
• Leah Elizabeth Smith 30, London, front desk clerk to Jeremy Lee Kiper, 29, London, maintenance supervisor
Oct. 5
• Claire April Moreno, 29, London, England, sales to Brennan Tate Lancaster, 23, Berea, unemployed
• Kristine Joy Ramirez Cubangbang, 28, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Roger Dale Parker, 32, East Bernstadt, environmental services
• Keana Paige Sizemore, 21, Lily, Maximus to Jaydin Alec Chase Morgan, 20, London, Maximus
