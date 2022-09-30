Sentinel logo

Sept. 6

• Megan Nicole Broughton, 24, London, veterinarian tech to Aaron Michael Calebs, 25, London, self employed

• Samantha Lynn Manning, 22, Corbin, general clerk to Jacob Ross Sevier, 23, Corbin, general clerk

Sept. 8

• Sierra Danielle Smith, 22, London, hostess to Joseph Ray Smith, 23, London, mill worker

• Tabitha Carol Cassidy, 37, London, factory worker to Wendell Dwayne Wagers, 36, London, operator

• Baylie Danielle Tompkins, 19, Corbin, student to Andrew Wyatt Davis, 18, Corbin, construction

• Shelby MacKinley Smith, 21, London, unemployed to Addison Cole Napier, 20, London, military

• Destiny Nicole Newby, 21, London, CSR to Clyde Jared Russell, 23, London, team lead

• Amanda Faye Riggs, 34, London, Laurel County Board of Education to Keith Bowling, 46, London, road department

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you