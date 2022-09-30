Sept. 6
• Megan Nicole Broughton, 24, London, veterinarian tech to Aaron Michael Calebs, 25, London, self employed
• Samantha Lynn Manning, 22, Corbin, general clerk to Jacob Ross Sevier, 23, Corbin, general clerk
Sept. 8
• Sierra Danielle Smith, 22, London, hostess to Joseph Ray Smith, 23, London, mill worker
• Tabitha Carol Cassidy, 37, London, factory worker to Wendell Dwayne Wagers, 36, London, operator
• Baylie Danielle Tompkins, 19, Corbin, student to Andrew Wyatt Davis, 18, Corbin, construction
• Shelby MacKinley Smith, 21, London, unemployed to Addison Cole Napier, 20, London, military
• Destiny Nicole Newby, 21, London, CSR to Clyde Jared Russell, 23, London, team lead
• Amanda Faye Riggs, 34, London, Laurel County Board of Education to Keith Bowling, 46, London, road department
