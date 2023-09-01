Aug. 10
• Taylor Alexis Harris, 28, London, nurse to Ricky Lee George Jr., 35, London, firefighter
• Shaniuh Michelle Hopper, 27, Corbin, SRNA to John Richard Coscia, 58, Corbin, manager
Aug. 11
• Sue Ann Twigger, 56, London, patient access representative to Charles Norman Roddy, 55, London, auto mechanic
• Wanda Kathleen Woods, 45, Barbourville, deli clerk to Joseph Dale Byrd, 45, Corbin, sales
• Lisa Gayle Farmer, 46, London, R.N. to Michael Cam Hensley, 55, London, factory worker
Aug. 15
• Ashley Nicole Hamilton, 33, Corbin, unemployed to Jarrod Bradley Napier, 31, Corbin, assistant administrator health
• Lydia Fanny Asher, 18, London, To-Goer to Michael Ethan Lewis, 19, London, lab tech
Aug. 17
• Sinsara Marie Tevis, 28, London, factory worker to Joseph Anthony Rollins, 38, London, factory worker
• Hallie Maxine Simpson, 38, London, factory worker to Bobby Darrin Wilder, 45, London, factory worker
• Hayley Michelle Lawson, 21, Keavy, student to Zachary Stephen Blake Parker, 22, London, logistics supervisor
• Macie Lynn Miles, 29, London, sales specialist to James Robert Gray, 48, London, retired military
• Karson Alexis Chesnut, 22, London, teacher to Lukas Payne Halcomb, 25, Williamsburg, medical technologist
Aug. 18
• Ashley Nicole Curry, 26, Jonesville, VA, occupational therapy assistant to Travis Lee Cheek, 27, Livonia, MI, construction worker
• Jessica Lynn Mosley, 34, London, field trainer to Rocky Allen Middleton, 41, London, UPS
• Sarah Ann Sizemore, 35, Keavy, manager to Ryan Benjamin Sizemore, 27, Keavy, cook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.