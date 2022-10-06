Sentinel logo

Sept. 9

• Wanda Sue Neal, 66, McKee, housewife to Johnnie Jackson, 77, London, retired

• Erica Lee Day, 28, London, CNA to Jonathan Kyle Morgan, 30, London, dispatcher

• Whitney Danielle Smith, 31, London, customer service to Brian Dwayne Yaden, 42, Lily, construction

Sept. 12

• Meagan Nicole Stettnisch, 32, London, environmental analyst to Robert Alan Koss Jr., 35, London, scientist

• Wendy Renee Williams, 40, London, housewife to Samuel Wayne Goins, 48, London, retired military

Sept. 13

• LaShay Ann-Marie Dugger, 26, East Bernstadt, housewife to Levontess Maurice Spencer, 29, East Bernstadt, barber

Sept. 15

• Amy Lynn Hughett, 40, London, homemaker to Estill Grady Riley, 41, London, weld tech

• Erin Elizabeth Holland, 21, Barbourville, daycare teacher to Daniel Eldon Roach, 22, Barbourville, diesel mechanic

• Johnna Makinlee Philpot, 23, London, dental hygienist to Austin Stanley Rickett, 26, London, phone lineman

• Robbin Denise Grubbs, 54, Panama City, FL, hair stylist to Jerry Darell Melvin, 56, Panama City, FL, commercial fisherman

Sept. 16

• Brittany Nicole Breeding, 29, Corbin, medical assistant to James Earl Adkins, 28, Corbin, warehouse worker

• Madison Sharon Mae Owens, 22, London, stay-at-home mom to Zachary Lee Payne, 24, London, lineman

• Makayla Shalyn Tallant, 22, Corbin, CSR to Kasey Wayne Barger, 24, Corbin, CSR

Sept. 19

• Nicole Danielle Turner, 27, London, mail room worker to Lawrence Adam Ward, 29, London, Logistics Warehousing

• Alexandria Brooke Bonas, 34, London, cashier to Victor Anthony McKamey, 31, London, production member

Sept. 20

• Whitney Diane Bowling, 28, London, nurse to Wesley Lakes Eversole, 29, London, construction

• Natasha Nicole Ray, 29, London, cosmetologist to Derick Jason Vaughn, 34, London, equipment operator

Sept. 21

• Hunter Marie Deaton, 24, London, CSR to William Wesley Rookard, 42, London, sales

• Nihu Mahboob, 27, London, LPCA to Shomez Ulttaq, 34, Knoxville, TN, student

• Candace Grace Hunt, 21, London, CSR to Jacob Timothy House, 26, London, CSR

• Katelynn Gabrielle Caldwell, London, self employed to Joshua Houston Freeman, 29, London, therapist

