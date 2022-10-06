Sept. 9
• Wanda Sue Neal, 66, McKee, housewife to Johnnie Jackson, 77, London, retired
• Erica Lee Day, 28, London, CNA to Jonathan Kyle Morgan, 30, London, dispatcher
• Whitney Danielle Smith, 31, London, customer service to Brian Dwayne Yaden, 42, Lily, construction
Sept. 12
• Meagan Nicole Stettnisch, 32, London, environmental analyst to Robert Alan Koss Jr., 35, London, scientist
• Wendy Renee Williams, 40, London, housewife to Samuel Wayne Goins, 48, London, retired military
Sept. 13
• LaShay Ann-Marie Dugger, 26, East Bernstadt, housewife to Levontess Maurice Spencer, 29, East Bernstadt, barber
Sept. 15
• Amy Lynn Hughett, 40, London, homemaker to Estill Grady Riley, 41, London, weld tech
• Erin Elizabeth Holland, 21, Barbourville, daycare teacher to Daniel Eldon Roach, 22, Barbourville, diesel mechanic
• Johnna Makinlee Philpot, 23, London, dental hygienist to Austin Stanley Rickett, 26, London, phone lineman
• Robbin Denise Grubbs, 54, Panama City, FL, hair stylist to Jerry Darell Melvin, 56, Panama City, FL, commercial fisherman
Sept. 16
• Brittany Nicole Breeding, 29, Corbin, medical assistant to James Earl Adkins, 28, Corbin, warehouse worker
• Madison Sharon Mae Owens, 22, London, stay-at-home mom to Zachary Lee Payne, 24, London, lineman
• Makayla Shalyn Tallant, 22, Corbin, CSR to Kasey Wayne Barger, 24, Corbin, CSR
Sept. 19
• Nicole Danielle Turner, 27, London, mail room worker to Lawrence Adam Ward, 29, London, Logistics Warehousing
• Alexandria Brooke Bonas, 34, London, cashier to Victor Anthony McKamey, 31, London, production member
Sept. 20
• Whitney Diane Bowling, 28, London, nurse to Wesley Lakes Eversole, 29, London, construction
• Natasha Nicole Ray, 29, London, cosmetologist to Derick Jason Vaughn, 34, London, equipment operator
Sept. 21
• Hunter Marie Deaton, 24, London, CSR to William Wesley Rookard, 42, London, sales
• Nihu Mahboob, 27, London, LPCA to Shomez Ulttaq, 34, Knoxville, TN, student
• Candace Grace Hunt, 21, London, CSR to Jacob Timothy House, 26, London, CSR
• Katelynn Gabrielle Caldwell, London, self employed to Joshua Houston Freeman, 29, London, therapist
