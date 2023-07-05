The annual music, contests and fireworks show in London brought large crowds both inside and outside College Park on Saturday as the 23rd annual Red White & Boom kicked off the Fourth of July holiday.
Phil Smith, organizer of the event, was pleased with the turnout.
“We had five more vendors this year than we’ve had before,” he said. “I looked around and there were people lined up at each one.”
Despite rain storms that passed through the area earlier on Saturday, the evening remained clear for the event that featured Hancock & Shouse, a bluegrass and blues band who opened the live music entertainment.
Intertwined into the entertainment were contests, beginning with The Twist Contest and the Hula Hoop Contest that featured age groups from 7 and under, 8 to 15, and 16 and up.
The Copper Union Band took the stage around 7:45 p.m., pausing for the Limbo contest that brought out a diverse group of contestants from 12 and under to test their agility and skill in bending backward to go under the limbo stick.
The finale of the evening was, of course, the massive fireworks display, termed as the best such display in southeastern Kentucky.
Red White & Boom is sponsored by the City of London Tourism Commission, organized by Phil Smith, and supported by the assistance of London Fire Department, London City Police, London-Laurel County Rescue Squad and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.