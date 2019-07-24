The Congress of the United States condemned President Donald J. Trump for his racist remarks against four duly elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives of whom the people elected, not the electoral college. The four were doing what the citizens of their districts sought which were to return our country to a Constitutional Republic. Of the four, Congresswoman Omar, a nationalized U.S. citizen whose birthplace was Somalia, upset Zionists with her words about favoritism to the Jewish nation-state of Israel.
Today, per the current US-Israel Memorandum, the United States provides Israel 3.8 billion dollars per year, plus 800 million per year for the missile program commonly known as Iron Dome. (We've been paying Israel like monies since President Jimmy Carter but the treason started with President Harry S. Truman.) Last week, the President of Israel was in South Korea trying to sell the Iron Dome System to South Korea.
And since a Rothschild funded the establishment of Zionism, in 1898, the governments of the United States built a Jewish nation-state in occupied Palestine without regards to lives lost and debts incurred.
The four are loyal citizens, not Trump.
Billy Ray Wilson,
Master Sergeant, USAF - Retired
London
