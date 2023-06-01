Consumers are well aware of continuing rising prices that extend from groceries to gas to utilities.
The high inflation rate has more than usual numbers of families struggling to make ends meet and has even placed a hardship on organizations who try to offset those circumstances.
Locally, the Backpack Program of Laurel County is experiencing the same hardship as the families they are seeking to help.
“The prices keep going up but we have the same number of children,” said Backpack Program Executive Director Travis Cupp. “It’s making it harder for us to help.”
The need for financial assistance to finish out the last few weeks of the school year prompted a fundraising event at Pour Boyz recently. For a $5 cover charge, guests could order their food and a percentage of the profits was donated to assist the Backpack Club with its financial hardship.
“Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers donated their time to play and help us,” Cupp added. “They are doing this for free just to help get donations to help the children in the community.”
The Backpack Program provides snacks for needy children in the county, sent home each week from school. The bags contain healthy snacks that will offset nutritional goals — and ensures that children across the community have food over the weekend.
“We’re like everybody else — we have to pay more for food as prices go up,” Cupp continued. “It’s costing us more to get food to the kids. We’re asking for donations to help us finish out the year.”
There is another opportunity to help when the Backpack Program hosts an open fishing tournament on Friday, June 16 at Holly Bay Marina.
The entry fee is $100 per boat (two people per boat). The first 30 boats will be entered for a prize drawing.
Registration is available at the marina up until 7:30 p.m. the day of the tournament.
Prior to an 8 p.m. blast off, there will be a BBQ dinner for $10 per plate as well as live music provided by Brooks Kidd & McKane. The fun starts at 5 p.m.
To learn more about the Backpack Program and how you can help, visit their webpage or Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.