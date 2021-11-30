LONDON — North Laurel received another solid effort from the front court duo of Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine while Chloe McKnight did damage in the paint to lead the Lady Jaguars to a convincing 77-42 win over Scott County.
Sizemore led all scorers with 19 points while hitting three 3-pointers. Valentine scored 13 points, connecting with three long-range bombs, and McKnight added 14 points in the 35-point victory.
“Overall, a good opening night to the season,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Every player that dressed tonight played and scored. Unfortunately, we have some injuries but the silver lining is we are developing more depth to our teams. Scott County is well coached and has the talent but they also have some injuries. They did a good job on face guarding Hailee Valentine and kept us from getting our rhythm offensively early on. Emily Sizemore though stepped up and started creating offense for herself and for others and got our team going.
“Having Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine both such good scorers makes our team extremely hard to guard,” he added. “Then you put in the production of a much improved Bella Sizemore and Chloe McKnight, and scoring is going to take care of itself. It’s defense that we have to become more consistent with. The first quarter was more of a back and forth tennis match with our defense not really doing its job but the second quarter was what our team can look like when we are playing on both ends. “
North Laurel built an 18-12 lead in the first quarter before putting the game away in the second quarter.
Sizemore scored seven points and hit two 3-pointers during the second frame while McKnight added six points and Mariella Claybrook added four points. Jaelyn Black and Valentine each hit a 3-pointer apiece during the quarter as the Lady Jaguars’ lead grew to 41-14.
Valentine scored eight points in the third quarter while Bella Sizemore added four points to push their team’s advantage to 59-27 entering the fourth quarter.
North Laurel will be back in action at home against Bell County at 7:30 p.m.
“The challenges will only get harder as the week goes on though as we still have Bell County and Covington Holy Cross in the Legacy Nissan Classic,” Mahan said.
North Laurel 77, Scott County 42
Scott County 12 2 13 15 42
North Laurel 18 23 18 18 77
Scott County (42) — Moore 8, Banner 9, Tompkins 13, Young 12.
North Laurel (77) — Black 7, Valentine 13, E. Sizemore 19, C. McKnight 14, B. Sizemore 6, Claybrook 6, Sams 2, G. McKnight 2, Allen 8.
