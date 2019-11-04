Secretary of State predicts 31 percent turnout for Election Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is predicting approximately 31 percent of the 3,451,537 million people registered to vote in Kentucky will turn out on Election Day.
"Based on current absentee voting, I believe turnout will be at or above the 2015 General Election," said Grimes. "It's simply not ok that only a small portion of Kentuckians will possibly elect our next constitutional officers. Our democracy depends on people showing up to the polls to make their voices heard. I challenge all registered voters to get up, get out and get loud and exercise their right to vote on Tuesday.”
Grimes tracks absentee ballot totals as an indicator of final turnout on Election Day. According to current statistics, Grimes projects turnout for the November 5 General Election to be par or a little above the General Election in 2015 when 30.7 percent of Kentuckians voted, respectively.
Grimes predicts that at or near 1 million voters will turnout statewide on Election Day, up from 982,328 statewide voter turnout in the 2015 General Election.
As of Monday, nearly 19,318 voters had voted in person on machines in county clerks’ offices or were sent absentee ballots. Approximately 8,169 of the 13,967 mail-in absentee ballots that have been issued, had been returned.
Grimes encourages voters to prepare to vote on November 5 by checking their polling places and viewing sample ballots at GoVoteKY.com, Kentucky’s one-stop portal for voters.
