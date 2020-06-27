LONDON — The Tri-County will be represented well in the upcoming East-West Fastpitch All-Stars event.
Lynn Camp’s Kaley Hendrickson, North Laurel’s Madison Higgins and Morgan Vaughn, South Laurel’s Kelsey Dezarn and Kenzie Jervis and Whitley County’s Lindsey Shope and Bailee Wilson will each get to finish their high school softball careers at Woodford County High School after being selected to the East Seniors Section 4 All-Star team on Tuesday.
With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the 2020 fastpitch season, priority was given to the players that participated in the East/West Junior All-Star teams last season. The games are currently scheduled to be played on Tuesday, July 14.
Lynn Camp’s Hendrickson batted .468 in 2019, and also delivered a home run and led the Lady Wildcats with 52 hits and 37 RBI while also finishing with 43 runs scored.
“We are very proud of Kaley on being selecting to the East/West team,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “I’m glad she’s able to play a game during her senior year in her Lynn Camp uniform. I know she will represent Lynn Camp well and make us proud. Me and Darrell (Hendrix) can’t wait to go and watch her on the 14th.”
North Laurel’s Higgins turned in a .237 batting average in 2019 while delivering 14 hits, and 12 RBI at the plate. She also scored 12 times while turning in a solid season defensively.
Vaughn turned heads with her glove at second base in 2019 while finishing with a .259 batting average. She delivered 21 hits and drove in 13 runs while scoring 23 times. Vaughn’s 16 walks led the Lady Jaguars.
“I am very pleased that both of our seniors are going to get the chance to compete in the East/West game,” North Laurel coach Doug Gregory said. “Madison Higgins has worked very hard this year as well as Morgan Vaughn. I believe that this will give them closure on a very tumultuous year.”
Dezarn batted .341 in 2019 for South Laurel while hitting four home runs and driving in 23 RBI. She also had 29 hits while establishing herself as one of the best catchers in the 13th Region.
Jervis continued to be one of the best hitters in the 13th Region last year, batting .447 while finishing with three home runs, 17 RBI, 11 doubles, 34 hits and 29 runs scored.
“Kenzie and Kelsey are both well deserving of being selected to play on the East/West team,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “They have worked extremely hard throughout their high school career and it is a great honor for them to be able to play together one last time. I know they will be great contributors to the East/West team as they were for South Laurel.”
Shope was dominant on the mound and the plate for Whitley County in 2019.
She won 17 games, struck out 227 batters, and finished with a 2.69 ERA. Shope batted .374 with three home runs, 18 RBI, 46 hits, 12 doubles, four triples and 24 runs scored.
Wilson batted .385 and finished with one home run, 26 RBI, 45 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, and 27 runs scored.
“I’m excited that Baylee and Lindsey will both get to represent Whitley County in the East/West All-Stars,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “I’m thankful that KY Prep is making a way for these girls to get recognition. I do wish there would be a way for all seniors to be recognized in some way with a game but something is better than nothing. Both of these girls have worked very hard to earn this opportunity.”
Editor’s note: The players mentioned in the story are the ones that have committed by returning their profile sheet as of 6-23-20.
