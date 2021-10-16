The North Laurel seventh-grade football team captured the Cumberland Valley Conference Championship by defeating Corbin on the road with an 8-6 decision.
Seventh-Grade Cumberland Valley Conference Champions
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
