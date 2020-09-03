SL finishes ninth in Wayne County Invitational

MONTICELLO — The South Laurel Cardinal golf team participated in the Wayne County Invitational this past weekend and turned in a ninth-place effort after shooting a 377.
The Cardinals were led by Trey Jackson’s 88. Jaxon Jervis finished with a 90 while Cole Harville (96), Ethan Durham (103), and Joshua Steele (119) followed.
“We took this opportunity to involve a couple of JV players in a varsity tournament,” South Laurel coach Steve King said. “Our number one and two players, Brayden Reed and Ashton Garland, played a practice round on the course for the regional tournament while I brought a blended team to the Wayne Co tournament. Trey Jackson was our one-man and he lived up to the task leading the team with an 88. Trey had a great front nine on the 9 hole course carding a three-over 39, but had a couple of bad holes on the second nine. Jaxon Jervis has his best-ever tournament shooting 90. This was a tremendous score considering he double-bogey the last three holes — could have easily been in the 80s. “Cole Harvill played well scoring his average of 96,” he added. “Cole has a lot of potential and more time and practice will bring him along. Ethan Durham struggled a little today and had too many bad holes. It seemed like he was either making par or a triple bogey. Once things went wrong for him on a hole, it just seemed to get worse. Ethan really works hard and is a good player — just not his day. Joshua Steele continues to impress considering he’d never hit a golf ball until about six weeks ago. He’s going to be a good player and he’s loving the game.”
Somerset’s Kannon Tucker won the event with a 69 while Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo followed with a 70. Williamsburg's Evan Steely’s 71 tied with Wayne County’s Gage Gregory while Somerset’s Jacob Stevens finished with a 72 to round out the top five.
Marshall County (298) edged Estill County (303) for top team honors while Somerset (310), Wayne County (329), Pulaski County (331), Clinton County (346), Elizabethtown (360), McCreary Central (370), South Laurel (377), and Green County (392) rounded out the 10 participating teams.
“As a team, we didn’t fare very well, especially since our two top players weren’t with us,” King said. “My hope was to gain some experience for the team by playing competitive golf on a course none of them had ever seen before. Putting is always a challenge for these young players. Being able to adapt to different speed greens and different contours than they’re used – it’s hard to learn and hard to practice — experience is the only way. Our next challenge is at Boone’s Trace on September 5th. We’ll be ready.”
