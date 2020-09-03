Sophomore quarterback Dylan Burdine’s progress has Cardinal coach excited

In a season fraught with injuries last year, South Laurel quarterback Dylan Burdine, like many of his younger teammates, was thrust into the starting lineup before anyone had really planned.
Dylan started his freshman season sitting behind then-starting quarterback and senior Logan Gentry. South Laurel’s Head Coach Donnie Burdine said he and his coaching staff felt like they had a high-level quarterback in Dylan, but that with him being so young, they also felt like he needed a year of maturation before taking over the starting reigns.
“People don’t know it, but Logan was an excellent wide-receiver, but we needed him at quarterback. So we made the decision watching them in spring ball that Logan was just further ahead than he was,” said Coach Burdine. “Dylan would have a great practice, and then like any young kid, his next practice would be off.”
“He played for Team Kentucky as an eighth-grader, and I think he led our eighth-grade team too, I think they had a 10-win season his eighth-grade year,” Coach Burdine continued. “So we knew he could play, but he was like any freshman, he was weak. He was 155-pounds, 5’9, not very big.”
In the team’s sixth game of the season, the Cardinals were pitted against cross-county rival, North Laurel. Just before halftime, Gentry went down with an injury that Coach Burdine said was a torn ACL. At that moment, Dylan went from being a freshman backup quarterback to the team’s starting signal-caller.
“I was really nervous,” Dylan said on his first varsity game. “I think it was like fourth down and seven, or something. They told me to run it, and I was like, ‘I don’t know why they’re telling me to run it.’ I ran it, and I got a first down, and that helped me feel a little bit better.”
“Honestly, we hadn’t worked Dylan more than 10 or 12 snaps during the week that week. It was a big rivalry game, we wanted to make sure Logan was as ready as we could get him,” commented Coach Burdine. “So he came in and had a couple of plays right there at the end of the first half. He came in the second half, they got the ball first, and went down and scored,” he continued. “We’re down 14-to-nothing, and that’s a hard position for a young kid to be in.”
Dylan would go on to rush and pass for a touchdown in the game against the Jaguars, but the Cardinals would ultimately lose that game. Coach Burdine said that like many young players, the rest of Dylan’s season featured both positives and negatives.
“We went on to lose that game, but we were kind of excited for the next week. I don’t know if it was nerves or what, but he went out against Pulaski County and was absolutely horrid. It was yeah, the worst start I’ve ever seen him have, the worst playing I’ve ever seen out of him,” Coach Burdine said on his young quarterback. “We started to worry maybe the moment was too big, the pressure of being a freshman. But we came back the next week, and I believe we had Southwestern the next week, and he played real well for us,” he continued. “He played really well against Whitley. We probably had 200 yards called back against Knox for illegal men downfield. He finished out the season playing as well as we could have expected him to given the circumstances. It really got us excited.”
Dylan echoed his coach’s statement saying he felt like his season went well on an individual level given the circumstances, but that he wished he could have lead the team to a win last season. The Cardinals’ two wins on the season came before Dylan took over as starting quarterback last year.
However, both Dylan and Coach Burdine say the quarterback has put in the work this offseason, with Dylan competing in the NUC (National Underclassman Combine) All-American game this past winter, where he was named the game’s offensive MVP.
“Since last year, he’s put on 20 pounds, and he’s about two inches taller,” explained the Cardinals’ head coach. “Honestly we believe we have one of the top quarterbacks in the region, he’s just young.”
That improvement and growth have both coach and player excited for the upcoming season.
“When I look out there and look at us offensively, we’re probably as good as we’ve been since Jared Grubb’s senior year on offense,” said Coach Burdine. “We were a 38, 39-point a game offense then. In the last two years, we’ve been down in the low 20s. We feel like, we’ll be back up in the 30s as long as the defense can do a little bit. So we’re a little excited about our offensive side of the ball, it looks really good.”
“The first game will always be the hardest game,” noted Dylan. “They’ve got a new coach, so we don’t really know what to expect. We can’t get any film from them, and we can’t do any scrimmages this year,” he went on. “So that will probably be a tough game, but after we get it rolling, I think it’ll be pretty good. Our team looks really good on offense right now, we’re just kind of young.”
