Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys tribute band out of Indiana, performed at the Laurel County Public Library as the first act in the 2019 Kaleidoscope Concert Series, sponsored by PNC Bank and the Laurel County Public Library. The library auditorium was packed as the band recreated summer-time hits. The next Kaleidoscope performance will be from Dangerous Dan and the Funktown Horns at the Laurel County Public Library auditorium on Friday, August 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. The band will play hits from Steely Dan, Chicago, Joe Cocker and Stevie Wonder. The auditorium doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.
