HAZARD — South Laurel remained alive in the 9-10-year old All-Star Tournament by winning their past two games.
South Laurel opened tournament play with a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Corbin before answering with wins over North Laurel (4-2), and Hazard/Perry (13-1).
Sunday’s Game
South Laurel 13, Hazard/Perry 1
It only took South Laurel four innings to wrap-up its 13-1 win over host Hazard/Perry.
Both teams scored one run apiece in the first inning while South Laurel’s bats got hot and they preceded to score 12 unanswered runs.
Luka Jackson and Eli McDermott each scored three runs apiece in the win while Maddox Warren and Brady Valentine each scored twice. Matthew Powenski, Brantley Boshers, and Braycen Middleton each scored one run apiece.
Saturday’s Game
South Laurel 4, North Laurel 2
South Laurel received stellar pitching performances by both Matthew Powenski and Brady Valentine to hold off North Laurel with a slim 4-2 victory.
Valentine drove in Maddox Warren with a double to give South Laurel it’s first run of the game while Luka Jackson and Logan Webb each delivered hits with each eventually scoring to push their team’s lead to 3-1.
Webb scored another run in the fourth inning while Valentine held North Laurel to one run in the sixth inning to record the save on the mound.
Friday’s Game
Corbin 5, South Laurel 4
South Laurel fell behind 3-1 and tried to rally late but fell short, losing to Corbin, 5-4.
Corbin led throughout the game before seeing South Laurel rally for three runs in the sixth inning.
Brady Valentine scored twice in the loss while Memphis Hensley and Brentley Boshers each scored once.
