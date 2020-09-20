South Laurel gets back to its winning ways by beating Somerset Christian

SOMERSET — South Laurel’s two second-half goals proved to be just enough to lead South Laurel to a 2-1 win over Somerset Christian on Tuesday.
The Cardinals were coming off a 1-1 effort during this past weekend’s Tribe Shootout in Richmond and was ready to get back to their winning ways after falling to Scott County on Sunday, 1-0.
Eli Buckles scored South Laurel’s first goal of the game with 23:56 left in the second half after taking a cross from Ben House.
Somerset Christian tied the game almost three minutes later, scoring on a penalty kick after an inadvertent handball during a header.
House wrapped up the win for the Cardinals with 15 minutes remaining in regulation by connecting with a penalty kick.
“Somerset Christian fields a highly-skilled, very disciplined team,” South Laurel coach Joey Marcum said. “We had several good shooting opportunities but their keeper did a great job. We played much better in the second half, as we continue to knock off the rust and try to find the best fit for our personnel. I see improvement, but we are not yet where we want to be.”
Tribe Shootout
Sunday’s Game
Scott County 1, South Laurel 0
The Cardinals were in a physical matchup with Scott County, and eventually were blanked, 1-0.
Keeper Tucker Little recorded six saves in the loss while Lincoln Webster finished with five saves.
Tribe Shootout
Saturday’s Game
South Laurel 2, Estill County 0
Keeper Tucker Little managed to record a shut out while the Cardinals picked up a 2-0 victory over the Engineers.
Will McCowan and Ben House each scored for South Laurel in the win.
Thursday’s Game
South Laurel 3, Knox Central 0
Three different players scored during the Cardinals 3-0 blanking of Knox Central.
Ben House, Brady Dalrymple, and Peyton Buckles each scored in the win while Tucker Little recorded four saves at the keeper position while Lincoln Webster finished with one save.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.