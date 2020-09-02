LONDON — A lot of hard work from board members, coaches, parents, and players went a long way in South Laurel Little League having a successful season this summer.
With regular-season play wrapping up, President Quentin Floyd said he was pleased with the season they were able to provide.
“I can’t say enough about how hard the board members, coaches, parents and players worked to make this a great season,” he said. “We weren’t sure if a season was going to be possible, but we worked throughout the quarantine so that we would be ready if we got the go-ahead.
“We knew there would be a lot of physical changes that we would have to make to our facility and guidelines to follow,” Floyd added. “We definitely wanted to make sure the families of South Laurel Little League did not have a summer without baseball and softball, but we also wanted to make sure everyone involved felt safe and secure in participating.“
Floyd admitted it was a “huge achievement” being able to play the entire regular season without any stoppages while having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every spring and summer, the expectation is to have a baseball and softball seasons, and, for the first time, that expectation was in jeopardy. That was something we literally had to take day by day, game-by-game. We were very fortunate to have been able to play our full season.”
Floyd said with so many activities and sports being canceled, and so many limitations being placed on everyone’s lives, South Laurel Little League was happy to give its league families a piece of normalcy and familiarity at this time.
“The 2020 Little League season is definitely one to be remembered,” he said. “Working out the logistics of it all and making sure guidelines were being followed was a great deal of work, and stressful at times. But, the players and families really seemed to have a great time, and that was our goal and definitely made it all worthwhile. I want to express my appreciation to the South Laurel Little League board members, players, families, coaches, and sponsors for coming together to make it an unforgettable season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.