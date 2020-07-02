LONDON — After seeing the COVID-19 pandemic push South Laurel Little League’s start date back to Monday, July 6, league president Quentin Floyd said he was “extremely excited” to get the season started.
“With all that has been going on in the world, we realize that we are very fortunate to have this opportunity,” he said. “We are grateful to be able to provide this for the youth in our community. We hope that by having a season, we can help give our youth and our community a sense of normalcy through this very unusual time.”
South Laurel Little League teams have been practicing the past three weeks, and Floyd said the coaches, players, and parents have adapted well to the new guidelines.
“The coaches, players, and parents have been great,” he said. “They have been very understanding and have done their very best to follow all of the new rules we have asked them to follow.
“The coaches have especially had quite a bit added to them on top of their usual coaching responsibilities,” he added. “Without the coaches, players, and parents cooperating, we wouldn’t even be able to have a season. We are grateful for them and all that they do.”
Even with the changes, Floyd said he has seen nothing but excitement geared toward Monday’s start to the season.
“There is always a sense of excitement about a new season, but there is no doubt that the sense of excitement is even higher this year,” he admitted. “For the longest time, we didn’t know if a season would be possible, so I would agree that this has been one of the more anticipated seasons that I have been a part of, due to all of the circumstances surrounding this season.”
Floyd said South Laurel Little League has a total of 26 teams (Challenger League, Wee Ball, T-Ball, Coach Pitch Baseball and Softball, Minor League Baseball and Softball, Major League Baseball and Softball, and Senior League Baseball) this season, and admitted he was surprised about the number of individuals and businesses that were still interested in sponsoring a team or purchasing a sign for this season.
“We have been hesitant to reach out asking for sponsorships because we realize that so many businesses have been affected,” he said. “It was amazing to hear from all the individuals and businesses that were interested in sponsoring. Without them, our league would struggle financially, and we are extremely thankful to every individual and business that has sponsored a team or purchased a sign.”
As for season play, Floyd said each team will be scheduled to play at least two games per week. “We hope that by the end of the season that the weather will have cooperated enough that each team has played at least 10 of the scheduled games for the regular season,” he said. “We plan to play the regular season until around the third week of August, but if we need to make schedule adjustments, we will.
“As far as All-Stars is concerned, the way I understand it, several Districts, including ours, are open to having All-Stars, as long as the state of Kentucky and the local officials, where the tournaments would be held, allow us to have it,” he added. “If it happens, I think we would roughly be looking at District Tournament play happening around the end of August or the beginning of September, and State Tournament play happening around the middle and, or end of September. We will learn more about the possibility of All-Stars as the regular season progresses.”
Editor's note: A story on North Laurel Little League's season beginning on Monday, July 13 will appear in the Wednesday, July 8 edition of The Sentinel-Echo.
