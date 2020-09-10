LONDON — The South Laurel 9-10-year old softball All-Stars were able to get back on track Sunday by defeating Leslie County, 18-0.
South Laurel started tournament play on Friday with a 14-2 loss to Clay County but managed to get back to its winning ways against Leslie County.
South Laurel scored eight runs in the first two innings and added 10 more runs in the third Innings to wrap-up the win.
Ryleigh Brett, Bailey Kilburn, Lauren Wilkerson, and Lauren Collett each scored three runs apiece in the win while Alyssa Joseph scored twice. Ava Martin, Natalie Boggs, Tessa Roark, and Jessie Cheek also scored in the win.
