MONTICELLO — Belle Dotson’s two goals paved the way during South Laurel’s 4-0 shut out win over Wayne County on Thursday.
“We are getting better game by game,” South Laurel coach Jeremy Howard said. “The first 10 or 15 minutes we looked very disorganized. But once we settled in, our possession was much better and we were able to find the back of the net with goals by Bell Dotson and Sara Lundsford. Starting the second half, we came out flat the first five to 10 minutes. We really need to work on putting two full halves together. We also have to be more clinical in the offensive third and put the ball in the back of the net when we have quality opportunities to score.”
The four-goal win improved the Lady Cardinals to 2-2-1 as Sarah Lunsford and Avery Sauer also scored in the win. Ashlyn Davis finished with two assists while Ella Rison had one.
“Avery Sauer added to our goal count in the second half and has been one player that has stepped up and is playing very well,” Howard said. “Ella Rison and Ashlyn Davis really stepped up and controlled the middle of the field both providing assists. One thing that I’m really happy about is our first shut out of the season. Kyla Heuser and Lindsay Cox have been two players that have consistently played well on defense. Tess Little came up big to complete the shutout. We Substituted her into the game with four minutes left. With 40 seconds left to play a penalty was awarded to Wayne county. Tess made an incredible save, diving to her left and parrying the ball away. Other than a few hiccups, we played well and I think we can work those out as the season progress. We are at Johnson Central this Saturday at 1 p.m.for our next game.
South Laurel took 45 shots during the game with 29 on goal while Wayne County finished the game with eight shots with five of those on goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.