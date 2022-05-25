South's Wagers earns bid to KHSAA Boys State Tennis Tournament

CORBIN -- South Laurel's Will Wagers earned a bid into next week's KHSAA Boys State Tennis Tournament after posting a 2-1 mark in 13th Region Tournament Boys singles action this past week.
Wagers received a first-round bye before defeating Oneida Baptist's Alex Gritton, 6-0, 6-0 in the round of 32.
Wagers notched his state tournament bid during Friday's quarterfinal action with an impressive 6-1, 6-1 victory over Barbourville's Jake Mayne while earning a spot in Saturday's semifinals.
Wagers' run came to an end after falling to Corbin's Nate Hill, 6-2, 6-2 during semifinal action.
Girls
Singles
First Round: Isabella Mills (SL) lost to Jimberly Hubbard (KC), 7-5, 0-6, 7-10
Round of 16: Cierra Durham (SL) def. Emma Gambrel (BC), 4-6, 6-4, 10-2
Quarterfinals: Cierra Durham (SL) lost to Sarah Smith (B), 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
First Round: Bowling/Clontz (SL) lost to Khajohnsupawatchara/Chongprasertsak (OBI), 3-6, 2-6; Finley/Miles (SL) def. Maurer/Palmer (LC), 6-1, 6-0
Round of 16: Finley/Miles (SL) lost to Clark/McCreary (NL), 0-6, 2-6
Boys
Singles
First Round: Keston Kemper (SL) lost to Harrison Schuhmann (C), 4-6, 2-6
Doubles
Round of 16: Collins/Combs (SL) def. Evan/Russell (WB), 6-0, 6-0; Johnson/Parman (SL) def. Neely/Fee (HC), 6-0, 6-2
Quarterfinals: Collins/Combs (SL) lost to Koen/Maguet (SL), 0-6, 0-6; Johnson/Parman (SL) lost to Abner/Bingham (KC), 0-6, 2-6
