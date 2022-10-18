LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (5) 6-2 68 1
2. Raceland (1) 7-1 62 2
3. Newport Central Catholic - 7-1 51 4
4. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 7-1 44 6
5. Hazard (1) 6-2 39 5
6. Bethlehem - 6-2 31 3
7. Lou. Holy Cross - 6-2 29 T7
8. Campbellsville - 5-3 21 NR
9. Bishop Brossart - 7-2 14 10
10. Williamsburg - 5-2 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Pineville 9. Paris 3. Paintsville 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mayfield (3) 8-0 66 1
2. Beechwood (3) 7-1 65 2
3. Owensboro Catholic - 5-3 50 3
4. Metcalfe Co. - 8-0 41 4
5. Lex. Christian - 4-4 34 5
6. Breathitt Co. (1) 5-2 32 6
7. McLean Co. - 7-1 28 7
8. Lloyd Memorial - 5-3 19 8
9. Walton-Verona - 7-2 15 9
10. Shelby Valley - 6-2 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Hancock Co. 7. Middlesboro 4. Butler Co. 4. Danville 4. Prestonsburg 2. Green Co. 1.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy (6) 8-0 68 1
2. Bardstown - 9-0 62 2
3. Union Co. - 8-0 54 3
4. Mason Co. - 8-0 47 4
5. Lawrence Co. - 7-1 32 9
6. Bell Co. - 6-2 25 6
7. Greenup Co. - 6-2 19 NR
8. Belfry - 4-4 13 5
9. Paducah Tilghman - 3-5 12 7
10. Trigg Co. (1) 7-1 11 10
(tie) Casey Co. - 6-2 11 NR
(tie) Ashland Blazer - 5-4 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 10. Henry Co. 6. Hart Co. 4.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Catholic (3) 7-1 66 1
2. Corbin (4) 8-0 65 2
3. Boyle Co. - 7-1 58 3
4. Johnson Central - 6-2 44 4
5. Spencer Co. - 7-1 37 6
6. Warren East - 8-0 36 7
7. Logan Co. - 7-1 33 5
8. Lou. Central - 5-4 15 9
9. Franklin Co. - 4-4 10 8
10. Letcher County Central - 6-2 9 10
Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Boyd Co. 3.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (6) 8-0 69 1
2. Woodford Co. (1) 8-0 62 2
3. Bowling Green - 7-1 58 4
4. Southwestern - 8-0 46 5
5. Highlands - 7-2 32 8
5. Scott Co. - 7-1 32 7
7. Pulaski Co. - 8-1 24 9
8. Cov. Catholic - 6-2 23 3
8. South Warren - 5-3 23 6
10. Owensboro - 6-2 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 6. Greenwood 1. Cooper 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. St. Xavier (6) 7-1 68 1
2. Lou. DuPont Manual - 7-1 57 3
3. Lou. Ballard - 7-1 55 2
4. Henderson Co. - 7-1 40 4
5. Lou. Male - 5-3 38 5
6. Lou. Trinity - 5-4 32 6
(tie) Madison Central (1) 7-1 32 7
8. Bullitt East - 7-1 22 8
9. Central Hardin - 7-1 12
(tie) Lex. Bryan Station - 5-3 12 9
Others receiving votes: Ryle 11. Simon Kenton 6.
———
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.¤
