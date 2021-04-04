WHITESBURG — North Laurel impressed at the 10th Region archery championship with the girls’ team bringing home the team championship by totaling 1,943 points while middle schooler Addison Metcalf won the individual girls’ archery championship after shooting an impressive 293, which included 23 Tens.
On the boys’ side, North Laurel turned in a fourth-place finish with 1,928 points while South Laurel places sixth with 1,871 points.
Matthew Cochrane turned out to be the Jaguars’ top finisher with a 282 which placed him 13th overall. Tayten Sowners’ 279 led South Laurel and was good enough for a 19th place effort.
Listed below are the team and individual scores:
10th Region Individual Girls Scores
North Laurel Girls
1. Addison Metcalf 293, 1st place
2. Savannah Philpot 288, 3rd place
3. Samantha St. Jean 277, 10th place
4. Raegan Ward 276, 11th place
5. Jayden Azbill 275, 14th place
6. Ashlyn Osborne 274, 15th place
7. Sarah Martin 260, 39th place
8. Lydia Watkins 252, 45th place
9. Elizabeth Hurley 196, 59th place
10th Region Girls Standings
1. North Laurel 1,943
2. Wolfe County 1,937
3. Letcher Central 1,935
4. Lee County 1,828
5. Knott Central 1,685
6. Perry Central 1,674
10th Region Individual Boys/Girls Scores
North Laurel Boys
1. Matthew Cochrane 282, 13th place
2. Isaac Ivey, 282, 14th place
3. Trey Hensley 278, 21st place
4. AJ Bowman 274, 27th place
5. Reece Weaver 273, 28th place
6. Zachary Philpot 270, 43rd place
7. Stephen Smith 269, 44th place
8. Quintin Jarvis 269, 46th place
9. Robbie Thornhill 254, 68th place
South Laurel Boys/Girls
1. Tayten Sowders 279, 19th place
2. Kylie Farler 271, 2nd place
3. Keegan Jackson 271, 36th place
4. Hailey Hann, 265, 4th place
5. Hunter Swafford 264, 54th place
6. Zachary Jones 262, 58th place
7. Ella Taylor 259, 7th place
8. Haley Overbey 252, 9th Place
10th Region Boys Team Standings
1. Letcher Central 1,978
2. Wolfe County 1,956
3. Lee County 1,931
4. North Laurel 1,928
5. Perry Central 1,921
6. South Laurel 1,871
7. Knott Central 1,788
8. Buckhorn 1,789
9. Harlan County 1,783
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.