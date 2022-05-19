whitley baseball

The 13th Region Baseball Tournament draw took place on Thursday with defending 13th Region champions Whitley County Colonels set to play 49th District runner-up Jackson County at home on Monday at 6 p.m. | File Photo

52nd District runner-up Harlan County will travel to play 49th District champion Clay County at 6 p.m. on Monday at 6 p.m.

In the lower bracket, 52nd District champion Middlesboro will host 51st District runner-up Barbourville on Monday at 6 p.m. while Whitley County and Jackson County will play Monday at 6 p.m.

The semifinals will be played at South Laurel at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. while the finals will be played Wednesday at South Laurel with the game scheduled to be played at 6 p.m.

13th Region Baseball Tournament

• First Round will be played at District champions home field.

• Semifinals and Finals will be played at South Laurel High School.

Monday, May 23

First Round

Harlan County at Clay County, 6 p.m.

Corbin at Knox Central, 6 p.m.

Barbourville at Middlesboro, 6 p.m.

Jackson County at Whitley County, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

Semifinals

At South Laurel High School

Harlan County/Clay County winner vs. Corbin/Knox Central winner, 5:30 p.m.

Barbourville/Middlesboro winner vs. Jackson County/Whitley County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Finals

At South Laurel High School

TBD, 6 p.m.

