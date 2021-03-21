CORBIN — Tournament favorite and 49th District champion North Laurel (23-2) will tip the Boys 13th Region Tournament off on Monday at 6 p.m. with a quarterfinal matchup against 51st District runner-up Barbourville (12-13).
Nate Valentine’s seventh-ranked Jaguars are a perfect 10-0 against 13th Region competition and captured the 49th District championship on Friday by securing a 63-61 win over Clay County.
Cody Messer’s Tigers dropped an 85-57 decision to Knox Central in the 51st District title game on Saturday. Barbourville is 8-10 against region competition but hasn’t played North Laurel this season.
Monday’s second matchup scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. will feature 52nd District champion Harlan (17-5) going up against 50th District runner-up Corbin (14-7).
The upstart Green Dragons captured the 52nd District Championship by defeating rival Harlan County, 61-55. Tony Pietrowski’s Redhounds fell to South Laurel last week in the finals of the 50th District Tournament.
Harlan is 13-2 against 13th Region opponents this season while Corbin turned in a 12-5 mark against regional foes.
In what could be the best matchup of the quarterfinals, two-time defending 13th Region champion and 51st District champion Knox Central (15-5) will go up against 52nd District runner-up Harlan County (19-5) during Tuesday’s 6 p.m quarterfinal game.
The two teams met in the finals of the WYMT Mountain Classic on Feb. 8 with the Panthers coming away with a 74-70 victory.
Knox Central enters the tournament with an 85-57 win over Barbourville in the 51st District title game while the Black Bears dropped a 61-55 decision to Harlan in Saturday’s 52nd District final.
The Panthers are 9-3 against regional opponents while Harlan County is 6-4.
South Laurel (18-5) and Clay County (14-8) are scheduled to play the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.
The Cardinals advanced to the 13th Region Tournament after defeating Williamsburg and then Corbin, 59-55, in the finals. The Tigers dropped a 63-61 decision to North Laurel in Friday’s 49th District title game.
The two teams haven’t played this season. South Laurel is 13-3 against regional opponents while Clay County is 10-6 against regional foes.
13th Region Boys Tournament
At The Corbin Arena
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 22
North Laurel vs. Barbourville, 6 p.m.
Harlan vs. Corbin, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 23
Knox Central vs. Harlan County, 6 p.m.
South Laurel vs. Clay County, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 25
North Laurel/Barbourville winner vs. Harlan/Corbin winner, 6 p.m.
Knox Central/Harlan County winner vs. South Laurel/Clay County winner, 7:30 p.m.
Finals
Saturday, March 26
TBD, 7 p.m.
