North Laurel's Eddie Mahan was presented the 13th Region Coaches Association Girls Coach of the Year award during Friday’s 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16.
13th Region Coaches Association Coach of the Year
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
-
-
