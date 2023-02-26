The 13th Region Girls Tournament is set to tip off Monday, and it looks as if fans are going to be treated to some really good matchups.
Once again, Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars enter as one of the tournament favorites, and deservedly so, after entering the tournament with a 13th Region-best 26-6 record.
No team has won more games in the past six years than North Laurel as the Lady Jaguars have garnered a 160-37 mark during that period.
Defending 13th Region champion Corbin (21-9) and Knox Central (23-5) are considered favorites as well.
The Lady Redhounds defeated North Laurel, 76-75, in December before the Lady Jaguars returned the favor Feb. 10, on Corbin’s home floor with a 62-53 victory. The Lady Panthers also handed the Lady Redhounds a 74-66 defeat on Feb. 17.
Both North Laurel (13-1) and Knox Central (14-1) have only one loss apiece against 13th Region teams while Corbin is 13-2.
You also can’t overlook South Laurel (18-14), Jackson County (20-9), and Bell County (23-9). They are capable of beating anyone in the region while Pineville (22-8) and Harlan County (22-9) are ready to surprise as well.
13th Region Tournament Team Rankings
1. North Laurel (26-6)
2. Knox Central (23-5)
3. Corbin (21-9)
4. South Laurel (18-14)
5. Jackson County (20-9)
6. Bell County (23-9)
7. Harlan County (22-9)
8. Pineville (22-8)
13th Region Tournament RPI Team Rankings
1. North Laurel (.66820)
2. Knox Central (.63642)
3. Corbin (.62042)
4. Bell County (.59265)
5. Harlan County (.59051)
6. Jackson County (.59018)
7. Pineville (.58179)
8. South Laurel (.57981)
13th Region Tournament Player Rankings
1. Halle Collins, Knox Central
2. Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
3. Emily Cox, South Laurel
4. Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County
5. Kylie Clem, Corbin
6. Kallie Housley, Corbin
7. Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel
8. Ella Karst, Harlan County
9. Nadine Johnson, Pineville
10. Abby Gilbert, Jackson County
13th Region Individual Scoring Leaders
(Individuals participating in tournament only)
1. Halle Collins, Knox Central 27.3
2. Nadine Johnson, Pineville 21.2
3. Gracy Jo Wilder, Bell County 19.8
4. Emily Cox, South Laurel 19.2
5. Ella Karst, Harlan County 19.5
6. Kallie Housley, Corbin 16.8
7. Emily Sizemore, North Laurel 16.8
8. Abby Gilbert, Jackson County 16.5
9. Kylie Clem, Corbin 16.4
10. Lauryn McGeorge, Bell County 14.0
11. Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel 13.9
12. Mataya Ausmus, Bell County 13.6
13. Chloe McKnight, North Laurel 13.3
14. Ava Arnett, Pineville 12.5
15. Kenady Ward, Jackson County, 11.7
13th Region Individual Rebounding Leaders
(Individuals participating in tournament only)
1. Halle Collins, Knox Central 14.4
2. Abby Gilbert, Jackson County 10.4
3. Kairi Lamb, Bell County 10.0
4. Nadine Johnson, Pineville 8.9
5. Graci Jo Wilder, Bell County 8.5
6. Chloe McKnight, North Laurel 8.3
7. Emily Sizemore, North Laurel 7.6
8. Kenady Ward, Jackson County 7.4
9. Taylor Lunsford, Harlan County 7.2
10. Raegan Walker, Corbin 7.2
11. Kylee Greer-Gann, Bell County 6.8
12. Emily Cox, South Laurel 6.3
13. Rachel Howard, Pineville 6.3
14. Kylee Shannon, Jackson County 6.1
15. Kenlea Murray, South Laurel 5.7
13th Region Tournament Team Offense
1. North Laurel 66.8
2. Corbin 65.1
3. South Laurel 64.8
4. Knox Central 64.4
5. Bell County 61.9
6. Pineville 60.0
7. Harlan County 59.4
8. Jackson County 57.5
13th Region Tournament Team Defense
Pineville 43.9
Jackson County 45.3
North Laurel 47.2
Bell County 48.4
Harlan County 48.7
Knox Central 49.6
Corbin 52.7
South Laurel 55.5
13th Region participating teams' career region tournament record
Bell County 25-30
Corbin 40-26
Harlan County 17-10
Jackson County 23-19
Knox Central 16-33
North Laurel 15-14
Pineville 2-20
South Laurel 21-11
13th Region Girls Tournament Schedule
At the Corbin Arena
Host: South Laurel High School
First Round
Monday, Feb. 27
North Laurel vs. Harlan County, 6 p.m.
Knox Central vs. South Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Corbin vs. Pineville, 6 p.m.
Bell County vs. Jackson County, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 3
North Laurel/Harlan County winner vs. Knox Central/South Laurel winner, 6 p.m.
Corbin/Pineville winner vs. Bell County/Jackson County winner, 7:30 p.m.
Finals
Saturday, March 4
TBD, 7 p.m.
Predictions
First Round Winners
North Laurel
Knox Central
Corbin
Jackson County
Semifinals Winners
North Laurel
Corbin
Champion
North Laurel
