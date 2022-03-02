The two-time defending champs, South Laurel Lady Cardinals, took care of business in the opening round of the 13th Region Tournament on Tuesday night, when they defeated the Barbourville Lady Tigers, 83-40.
One of the characteristics of a Chris Souder-coached team is their ability to peak at just the right time each season, and it appears the Lady Cardinals have done just that in 2022. South Laurel entered the night on an 11-game win streak, finishing as the winners of the 50th District Tournament last week.
Their blowout win over Barbourville on Tuesday proved that the Lady Cardinals are not slowing down and are still one of the top teams to beat for a trip to the state tournament.
South Laurel got off to a fast start to the game and had a large lead built up before halftime. Coach Chris Souder said a solid shooting night and a complete team effort led to the big win.
“It was 100-percent a team effort. We were able to build a big halftime lead and get some of our younger girls some regional tournament experience,” said Souder. “We shot the ball extremely well in the first half, led by Clara Collins who hit six three-pointers.”
While 13 different Lady Cardinals scored on Tuesday, Collins led the team with 22 points and six rebounds. Shelbie Mills added 10 points, and Skeeter Mabe finished with eight.
After taking a 58-10 lead at halftime, Souder played most of his bench in the third and fourth quarters, on their way to the 83-40 win.
Barbourville was led in scoring by Brianna Gallagher with 17 points and Aimee Woolum with 10.
Souder said that his team will now turn their focus to their second round game where they will face off against the Jackson County Lady Generals.
“We were able to rest our top six girls the entire second half,” said Souder. “Our younger kids are so aggressive and fun to watch. We will now have to get ready for a really good Jackson County team who beat Bell County very handedly.”
South Laurel 83, Barbourville 40
South Laurel 22 36 8 17 - 83
Barbourville 6 4 18 16 - 40
South Laurel (83) - Collins 22, Mills 10, Sydney Blanton 4, Corbin Miller 2, Maci Messer 3, Gracie Turner 5, Aubrey Bundy 2, Gracie Hoskins 5, Emily Cox 4, Jamie Buenaventura 5, Jaylin Smith 5, Rachel Presley 6, Mabe 8
Barbourville (40) - Gallagher 17, Woolum 10, Cheyenne Sizemore 2, Sarah Smith 7, Danni Jordan 3
